M-109A2 rebuilt factory HIT

Rebuilt

SELF PROPELLED (SP) GUN

M-109A2

A piece of equipment that went back to the factory and was rebuilt to the same production limits as a new equipment.It requires the repair or replacement of worn out components and modules. Parts subject to degradation affecting the performance or the expected life of the whole system are replaced. Remanufacturing is a form of a product recovery process that differs from other recovery processes in its completeness: a remanufactured machine should match the same customer expectation as new machines.System is almost zeroed using reused, repaired and new parts.SP Gun Rebuilt at HRF(M) is a symbol of pride, technological advancement and landmark in the achievement of self reliance. The SP Gun is rebuilt to the OEM’s specifications and parameters through state of the art rebuilt facilities, machinery/equipment, test benches, optimum quality standards and dedication of the professional work force. Most economical rebuild is achieved through maximum reclamation, engineering management and computerized `inventory.Pakistan has almost around 400 M109's of all types in service.That's one huge step in right direction and probably is foundation stone towards a home built SP gun.Since HIT manufactures barrel,so it can be safely assumed that M109 barrel is being manufactured at HIT.Status of power pack Detroit Diesel Model 8V71T rebuilt cannot be ascertained along with status of those parts which are being manufactured locally and are being used in rebuilt.I assume that electronic modules are being imported while mechanical are being built in house.