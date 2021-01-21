What's new

M-109A2 rebuilt factory HIT

Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 19, 2014
9,895
23
12,503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rebuilt
A piece of equipment that went back to the factory and was rebuilt to the same production limits as a new equipment.It requires the repair or replacement of worn out components and modules. Parts subject to degradation affecting the performance or the expected life of the whole system are replaced. Remanufacturing is a form of a product recovery process that differs from other recovery processes in its completeness: a remanufactured machine should match the same customer expectation as new machines.
System is almost zeroed using reused, repaired and new parts.
SELF PROPELLED (SP) GUN
M-109A2

SP Gun Rebuilt at HRF(M) is a symbol of pride, technological advancement and landmark in the achievement of self reliance. The SP Gun is rebuilt to the OEM’s specifications and parameters through state of the art rebuilt facilities, machinery/equipment, test benches, optimum quality standards and dedication of the professional work force. Most economical rebuild is achieved through maximum reclamation, engineering management and computerized `inventory.

Pakistan has almost around 400 M109's of all types in service.
That's one huge step in right direction and probably is foundation stone towards a home built SP gun.
Since HIT manufactures barrel,so it can be safely assumed that M109 barrel is being manufactured at HIT.Status of power pack Detroit Diesel Model 8V71T rebuilt cannot be ascertained along with status of those parts which are being manufactured locally and are being used in rebuilt.I assume that electronic modules are being imported while mechanical are being built in house.

@PAR 5 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Signalian @Inception-06 @PanzerKiel
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
4,911
53
17,595
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PAR 5 said:
Trying to keep old Artillery Foxy's (VW Beetle) operational really! HIT itself needs a major overhaul for its long term survival
Click to expand...
It's a shame they don't lease the surplus capacity out to foreign OEMs. The latter can produce their IFV, AFV, SPH and even MBT designs in Pakistan. We just need to mandate a minimum % local sourcing (from Pakistani SMEs) rule, the rest the OEM can import (e.g., engines, transmission, etc).
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
876
0
1,470
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
It's a shame they don't lease the surplus capacity out to foreign OEMs. The latter can produce their IFV, AFV, SPH and even MBT designs in Pakistan. We just need to mandate a minimum % local sourcing (from Pakistani SMEs) rule, the rest the OEM can import (e.g., engines, transmission, etc).
Click to expand...
When retired generals and bearocrats are receiving lush plots, servants, latest cars, etc then what do you expect. They cant even seem to do the minimum.
 
P

PAR 5

FULL MEMBER
Apr 13, 2016
554
920
2,274
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Horus said:
I'd be happy when they build a local SPH from what they've learned from M109.
Click to expand...
That is simply asking too much!
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
It's a shame they don't lease the surplus capacity out to foreign OEMs. The latter can produce their IFV, AFV, SPH and even MBT designs in Pakistan. We just need to mandate a minimum % local sourcing (from Pakistani SMEs) rule, the rest the OEM can import (e.g., engines, transmission, etc).
Click to expand...
As long as it’s being run by serving Army officers it’ll continue to decline in potential and capability. Lost opportunities include, APCs, IED protection Vehicles (needed severely by our troops), indigenous tank etc
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
4,911
53
17,595
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PAR 5 said:
That is simply asking too much!


As long as it’s being run by serving Army officers it’ll continue to decline in potential and capability. Lost opportunities include, APCs, IED protection Vehicles (needed severely by our troops), indigenous tank etc
Click to expand...
Yes, but it's a costly lost opportunity because public funds go into maintaining HIT, POF, etc, as-is. The capacity is not productive -- we're not even meeting domestic needs -- yet the exchequer is paying for it.

Why not settle a deal with NORINCO where NORINCO leases HIT and manufactures the SH15, VT4, VN8 and VN17 in Pakistan for the Army?

It may not help indigenous design and development, but with the right frameworks, we can at least get NORINCO to source 33% from Pakistani private sector SMEs for PA projects. Our SMEs might actually evolve and, after the NORINCO lease is up, offer indigenous designs with 51% localization?
 
G

GiG

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 6, 2016
87
-1
83
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
These 155mm guns can provide a strike range of around 150km with the right round

www.nammo.com

The range revolution - Nammo

www.nammo.com www.nammo.com

I don't think that Norwegians will have any problem selling this round, PA should actively try to procure it
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,004
0
1,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Qmjd said:
If bullet is fired from gun it can kill someone be it 1920's gun.
Click to expand...
Wasteful carpet bombing days have long gone, these days precision strikes , rate of fire, long distances, less maintenance etc is the name of the game.
There should be a law that companies and factories must be run and managed by the civilians. Military personal with all due respect are not the experienced business managers/administrators and there should be a method of accountability, new innovations, joint collaboration, effective use of facilities and profitability to name the few are the things to be considered to run as a business. No wonder state keeps on pumping the money in and nothing improves as no one is asking from them what they have to do to make a profit so it can be invested back rather then hand outs are given.
 
Q

Qmjd

FULL MEMBER
Jun 21, 2020
158
0
135
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mudas777 said:
Wasteful carpet bombing days have long gone, these days precision strikes , rate of fire, long distances, less maintenance etc is the name of the game.
There should be a law that companies and factories must be run and managed by the civilians. Military personal with all due respect are not the experienced business managers/administrators and there should be a method of accountability, new innovations, joint collaboration, effective use of facilities and profitability to name the few are the things to be considered to run as a business. No wonder state keeps on pumping the money in and nothing improves as no one is asking from them what they have to do to make a profit so it can be invested back rather then hand outs are given.
Click to expand...
In the presence of f-35 amurika should have scraped the f-16 , f-15 ,f-18 and everything else that is just old junks .
Why they aren't doing this?
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,004
0
1,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Qmjd said:
In the presence of f-35 amurika should have scraped the f-16 , f-15 ,f-18 and everything else that is just old junks .
Why they aren't doing this?
Click to expand...
Things have to make sense so don't try to take things out of context. In war, tools of war have to make impact with associated costs if that was the case then where are the sabres, F104 and so forth. We are no longer living in the middle ages when tools of wars stayed the same for centuries, now every 6 months technology takes a leap forward just look at the mobile phones etc.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,177
1
3,194
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
mudas777 said:
Military personal with all due respect are not the experienced business managers/administrators
Click to expand...
Not valid point ... military running own specific businesses in Pakistan more successfully than many private and civilian businesses.

mudas777 said:
there should be a method of accountability
Click to expand...
That is the most important foundation towards a successful business - further stringent laws to deal with corrupts and to overhaul the crumbling and sick justice system of Pakistan.
Laws to control cartels/hoarders of Sugar, Cement, Flour to manipulate prices for unjust gains.

mudas777 said:
new innovations, joint collaboration, effective use of facilities and profitability to name the few are the things to be considered to run as a business.
Click to expand...
This is the way forward. R&D; a visionary eye on new innovation and the future aspects of on going manufacturing process to reduce cost + improved process.

In Pakistan, we have seen that what Suzuki and Honda produced - only junk at sky rocketed prices. Just compare the 3 decades old models of Suzuki cars and Honda motorcycles in Pakistan - you could hardly notices any innovation except some grille and light covers changed in Suzuki cars and just fuel tank strips/stickers on Honda motorcycles.
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,107
0
1,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
with the state of economy, this is the best that can be done , HIT is saving billions to the exchequer this way



a 155mm Rd falling on your position is not a nice feeling ( be it from a pzh2000 or an old M109 SP gun)

, this forum is full of kids now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom