Lyun Prototype-02

1. The length is 242 meters, the wingspan is 682 meters, and it covers 60,000 to 90,000 square meters, which is larger than the ordinary residential area;
2. The flying altitude can reach 42,000 kilometers;
3. The lift-off weight exceeds 120,000 tons, and the Liaoning aircraft carrier is 60,000 tons, which is equivalent to two Liaoning ships;
4. Weapons: 4 high-power particle diffusion cannons, 16 high-energy pulsed laser cannons; these are all future weapons, which can instantly vaporize steel;
5. Missiles: 42 sets of large multi-purpose missile vertical launching units and 12 sets of airborne ballistic missile launching mechanisms, space-based missiles!
6. Drive: two large airborne nuclear fusion reactors, which are responsible for the energy supply of Luanniao II, another 38 composite engines responsible for propulsion, and another 12 force field drive devices
