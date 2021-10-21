What's new

Lyun Prototype-02

Char

Char

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
2,186
0
2,749
Country
China
Location
China
1. The length is 242 meters, the wingspan is 682 meters, and it covers 60,000 to 90,000 square meters, which is larger than the ordinary residential area;

2. The flying altitude can reach 42,000 kilometers;

3. The lift-off weight exceeds 120,000 tons, and the Liaoning aircraft carrier is 60,000 tons, which is equivalent to two Liaoning ships;

4. Weapons: 4 high-power particle diffusion cannons, 16 high-energy pulsed laser cannons; these are all future weapons, which can instantly vaporize steel;

5. Missiles: 42 sets of large multi-purpose missile vertical launching units and 12 sets of airborne ballistic missile launching mechanisms, space-based missiles!

6. Drive: two large airborne nuclear fusion reactors, which are responsible for the energy supply of Luanniao II, another 38 composite engines responsible for propulsion, and another 12 force field drive devices

luanniao-2.1.jpg


luanniao-2.2.jpg


luanniao-2.3.jpg
 
Char

Char

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
2,186
0
2,749
Country
China
Location
China
China is preparing for the space arm race.

This is a nuclear shield in the space, Moon base is the second.
 
Last edited:
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,713
-2
13,345
Country
China
Location
United States
1 kg launch to space costs 10k USD.

1 ton in space is 10 million USD or 10 tons = 100 million USD, which is about the cost of Long March 3B.

120000 tons in space = $1.2 trillion USD just to launch parts into space. No assembly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom