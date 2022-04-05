Lying scumbag, sergey lavror tells us Bucha massacre is staged

https://www.reddit.com/r/UkraineWarVideoReport/comments/tw0qd4
This is the standard Russian propaganda MO for just about everything.
Step 1: Deny anything happened Step 2: Admit something happened, but that it was the other side that did it Step 3 (Rarely used): Admit they did it, but accuse the West of historically doing similar things
