What's new

LYING SANATANI: Radical Pujarni tries to incite violence against Sikhs by sharing footage of being refused entry into Golden Temple - gets EXPOSED

H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 10, 2023
58
0
52
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Sanatani girl gets refused entry into the Golden Temple for wearing a skirt. She decides to return to the temple but this time with an Indian flag painted on her face and starts abusing the staff and alleging they are separatists, as will be seen in the below footage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648148051478069249

Clip goes viral and the Sanatani gets exposed as being a gandi jhooti FRAUD. She has to issue an apology video begging for forgiveness like her Baman baap Sorryvarkar:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648669373048160258
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Sineva
The Man Who Refused to Spy
Replies
3
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
zectech
New court files expose Sheldon Adelson’s security team in US spy operation against Julian Assange
Replies
1
Views
845
zectech
zectech
S
The BBC research on ‘fake news’ is shoddy, unethical, dishonest, and actually an example of fake new
Replies
5
Views
1K
pothead
pothead
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
6
Views
3K
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom