Lyari Baloch Gangs again active in Karachi

I have been hearing some really bad news from acquaintances who have shops in Lyari and adjacent areas. Lyari Gangs are again active in the area and have been given Bhatta parchi to shop keepers demanding 5 lac and more. Shopkeepers are very afraid of the situation as they have faced Lyari gang wars in past and they know how dangerous these gangs are.



LEAs have failed to protect the citizens of Karachi from street crimes and Bhata parchi from Lyari Baloch gangs. There is a link between Baloch miscreant's safe heavens in Iran, the recent money exchange raid that exposed Iran as the key funder of Baloch terrorists, and the recent uptick in Bhata Parchis. It's harder for these gangs now to survive without a state-sponsored network of illegal money laundering and are now resorting to Bhatta and street crimes.



Here are the following suggestions that may help improve the situation of law and order in Karachi:



1) A special cell of Police and Rangers must be created that should deal with street crimes and the Bhatta parchi problem. Regular police stations should be disconnected from their activities as these police stations are collaborating with such criminal gangs. This special cell should have a force of 10k to 20k personnel.



2) Safe city project should be started in Karachi similar to Islamabad pattern.



3) Suspected Kachi Abaadis must be under strict surveillance.



4) Special cell should have a separate call center where ordinary citizens could file complaints on phone calls.



5) Need a special unit of court on the pattern of Military courts where justice should be swift and deadly for miscreants.



I hope sanity prevails in our establishment minds and they start focusing on the main financial hub of Pakistan.