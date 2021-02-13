Luxurious Cashmere (Pashmina) used as early as Indus Valley Civilization

While cotton may be the most commonly preserved form of textile in the Indus cities, there is some new evidence for the use of wool. This is seen in the fabric fragments preserved on corroded copper artifacts from Harappa.(Randall Law Personal Communication). Another possible indicator for the use of wool is the distinctive curved razors or knives, with handles often wrapped in fabric or yarn (Figure 18). Although no prehistoric examples of knotted pile carpets have been recovered from the Indus region, the shape of the blade is very similar to the curved blades used in carpet making throughout West Asia and South Asia.