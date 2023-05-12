Luxembourg army to receive new assault rifles
Famed German gun maker Heckler & Koch has confirmed that Luxembourg will equip its armed forces with new assault rifles.
As noted by the company, on 18 April 2023, the Luxembourg army commissioned Heckler & Koch to supply the future standard assault rifle to its armed forces.
In advance of the contract, Heckler & Koch was able to clearly win an intensive comparative test against a well-known European competitor. For about 8.4 million Euros, the army of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will receive an HK416 A7 assault rifle variant in 5.56 mm x 45 NATO caliber in two different barrel lengths – 11 and 14.5 inches.
The defense package is completed by 40 mm HK269 grenade launcher modules as well as HK417 A2 assault rifles in the NATO caliber 7.62 mm X 51. With this decision, the Luxembourg alliance partner is parting with its Steyr AUG used up to now and, with the HK416, the Luxembourg army is relying on a mission-proven quality product from Heckler & Koch for its soldiers, which is widely used in NATO.
The delivery of the new standard weapon to the Grand Duchy will take place within a year and is scheduled for completion in 2024.
