Lux Style Awards nominations announced

Fashion

Model of the Year (Female)

Alicia Khan

Fahmeen Ansari

Farwa Kazmi

Mushk Kaleem

Zara Abid (posthumous)

Model of the Year (Male)

Aimal Khan

Champ Imi

Hasnain Lehri

Shahzad Noor

Waleed Siddiqui

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret

BeechTree

Generation

Miraka by Misha Lakhani

Sania Maskatiya

Zaha by Elan

Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret

Ali Xeeshan

Hussain Rehar

Misha Lakhani

Sana Safinaz

Sania Maskatiya

Best Menswear Designer

Emran Rajput

Ismail Farid

Munib Nawaz

Republic by Omer Farooq

Sania Maskatiya

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal

Ali Xeeshan

Faraz Manan

House of Kamiar Rokni

Sana Safinaz

Shehla Chatoor

Best Fashion Photographer

Alee Hassan

Ashna Khan

MHM Studio

Rizwan ul Haq

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Hair & Makeup Artist

Fatima Nasir

Qasim Liaqat

Saima Bargfrede

Shammal Qureshi at Toni & Guy (North Pakistan)

Sunil Nawab

Best Emerging Talent

Asad Bin Javed for Photography

Maha Tahirani for Female Model

Natasha Zubair for Photography

Sachal Afzal for Male Model

Zara Ali for Photography

Film

Best Film

Baaji - Produced by Saqib Malik at Page 33 Films

- Produced by Saqib Malik at Page 33 Films Laal Kabootar - Produced by Hania Chima and Kamil Chima

- Produced by Hania Chima and Kamil Chima Parey Hut Love - Produced by Asim Raza at The Vision Factory Films

- Produced by Asim Raza at The Vision Factory Films Ready Steady No! - Produced by Hisham Bin Munawar

- Produced by Hisham Bin Munawar Superstar - Produced by Momina Duraid at MD Productions

Best Film Director

Asim Raza for Parey Hut Love

Hisham Bin Munawar for Ready Steady No!

Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar

Mohammad Ehteshamuddin for Superstar

Saqib Malik for Baaji

Best Film Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar

Nadeem Baig for Superstar

Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar

Salman Shahid for Ready Steady No.

Sheheryar Munawar for Parey Hut Love

Best Film Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Amna Ilyas for Baaji

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Mansha Pasha for Laal Kabootar

Maya Ali for Parey Hut Love

Meera for Baaji

Best Playback Singer (Film)

Ali Sethi for Bekaraan

Ali Tariq for Behka Na

Jabbar Abbas for Jugart

Mai Dhai for Raag Murli

Zeb Bangash for Gudi Wang

Music

Singer of the Year

Ali Pervaiz for Unkahi

Ali Sethi for Chaandani Raat

Haadia Hashmi for Bol Hu

Saakin for Aj Sik Mitraan Di

Shehroze Hussain for Qurbaan

Song of the Year

'Late Night' by Shamoon Ismail from Brown Sugar

'Raavi' by Sajjad Ali from Raavi

'Resistance' by Abdullah Siddiqui from Resistance

'Sitaaron se Aagay' by Abbas Ali Khan featuring Lalarukh

'You and I' by Saba Jaswal featuring Abdullah Siddiqui

Best Emerging Talent

Ali Hasan for Chaaraasaazi

Hassan & Roshaan for Savera

Nimra Gilani for Zindagi Tamasha Bani

Producers Hamad Khan & Sohaib Lari for Big Foot Music

Zain Ali & Zohaib Ali for Ali Haiderium

TV

Best TV Play

Aangan - HUM TV

- HUM TV Cheekh - ARY Digital

- ARY Digital Ishq Zah e Naseeb - HUM TV

- HUM TV Meray Paas Tum Ho - ARY Digital

- ARY Digital Ranjha Ranjha Kardi - HUM TV

Best TV Director

Farooq Rind for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Kashif Nisar for Inkaar

Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Muhammad Ehteshamuddin for Aangan

Nadeem Baig for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Best TV Best Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Bilal Abbas for Cheekh

Humayun Saeed for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Rehan Sheikh for Inkaar

Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Best TV Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Ayeza Khan for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Saba Qamar for Cheekh

Sajal Ali for Aangan

Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar

Best Play Writer

Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Hashim Nadeem for Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Sarwat Nazir for Khaas

Zafar Mairaj for Inkaar

Best Original Sound Track (TV)

Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb by Naveed Nishad

by Naveed Nishad Kaisa hai Naseeba by Zeb Bangash

by Zeb Bangash Khaas by Natasha Baig

by Natasha Baig Ramz-e-Ishq by Shani Arshad

by Shani Arshad Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali

Best Emerging Talent

Haroon Shahid for Do Bol

Naimal Khawar for Ana

Saheefa Jabbar Khatak for Beti

Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Usman Mukhtar for Ana

PUBLISHED ABOUT 3 HOURS AGODid your favourites make the cut?The Lux Style Awards office announced nominations in 28 categories this week for the year 2019, in categories of fashion, film, music and television were announced for the 19th LUX Style Awards.Earlier this year, the LUX Style Awards team had announced a postponement of the annual event and pledged to support those in the entertainment and fashion industry impacted the most by the on-going pandemic. LSA redirected show funds and partnered with the Akhuwat Foundation, to support the impacted members of these industries.Due to the pandemic, the voting with the jurors for the four categories was conducted online, and overseen by auditors.Here are the contenders:The winners for the 19th Lux Style Awards will be announced in a befitting virtual ceremony later this year.