What's new

Lux Style Awards nominations announced

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,160
54
75,558
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Lux Style Awards nominations announced


PUBLISHED ABOUT 3 HOURS AGO

Did your favourites make the cut?



The Lux Style Awards office announced nominations in 28 categories this week for the year 2019, in categories of fashion, film, music and television were announced for the 19th LUX Style Awards.

Earlier this year, the LUX Style Awards team had announced a postponement of the annual event and pledged to support those in the entertainment and fashion industry impacted the most by the on-going pandemic. LSA redirected show funds and partnered with the Akhuwat Foundation, to support the impacted members of these industries.

Due to the pandemic, the voting with the jurors for the four categories was conducted online, and overseen by auditors.
Here are the contenders:



Fashion

Model of the Year (Female)
  • Alicia Khan
  • Fahmeen Ansari
  • Farwa Kazmi
  • Mushk Kaleem
  • Zara Abid (posthumous)
Model of the Year (Male)
  • Aimal Khan
  • Champ Imi
  • Hasnain Lehri
  • Shahzad Noor
  • Waleed Siddiqui
Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret
  • BeechTree
  • Generation
  • Miraka by Misha Lakhani
  • Sania Maskatiya
  • Zaha by Elan
Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret
  • Ali Xeeshan
  • Hussain Rehar
  • Misha Lakhani
  • Sana Safinaz
  • Sania Maskatiya
Best Menswear Designer
  • Emran Rajput
  • Ismail Farid
  • Munib Nawaz
  • Republic by Omer Farooq
  • Sania Maskatiya
Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal
  • Ali Xeeshan
  • Faraz Manan
  • House of Kamiar Rokni
  • Sana Safinaz
  • Shehla Chatoor
Best Fashion Photographer
  • Alee Hassan
  • Ashna Khan
  • MHM Studio
  • Rizwan ul Haq
  • Shahbaz Shazi
Best Hair & Makeup Artist
  • Fatima Nasir
  • Qasim Liaqat
  • Saima Bargfrede
  • Shammal Qureshi at Toni & Guy (North Pakistan)
  • Sunil Nawab
Best Emerging Talent
  • Asad Bin Javed for Photography
  • Maha Tahirani for Female Model
  • Natasha Zubair for Photography
  • Sachal Afzal for Male Model
  • Zara Ali for Photography

Film

Best Film
  • Baaji - Produced by Saqib Malik at Page 33 Films
  • Laal Kabootar - Produced by Hania Chima and Kamil Chima
  • Parey Hut Love - Produced by Asim Raza at The Vision Factory Films
  • Ready Steady No! - Produced by Hisham Bin Munawar
  • Superstar - Produced by Momina Duraid at MD Productions
Best Film Director
  • Asim Raza for Parey Hut Love
  • Hisham Bin Munawar for Ready Steady No!
  • Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar
  • Mohammad Ehteshamuddin for Superstar
  • Saqib Malik for Baaji
Best Film Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
  • Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar
  • Nadeem Baig for Superstar
  • Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar
  • Salman Shahid for Ready Steady No.
  • Sheheryar Munawar for Parey Hut Love
Best Film Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
  • Amna Ilyas for Baaji
  • Mahira Khan for Superstar
  • Mansha Pasha for Laal Kabootar
  • Maya Ali for Parey Hut Love
  • Meera for Baaji
Best Playback Singer (Film)
  • Ali Sethi for Bekaraan
  • Ali Tariq for Behka Na
  • Jabbar Abbas for Jugart
  • Mai Dhai for Raag Murli
  • Zeb Bangash for Gudi Wang


Music

Singer of the Year
  • Ali Pervaiz for Unkahi
  • Ali Sethi for Chaandani Raat
  • Haadia Hashmi for Bol Hu
  • Saakin for Aj Sik Mitraan Di
  • Shehroze Hussain for Qurbaan
Song of the Year
  • 'Late Night' by Shamoon Ismail from Brown Sugar
  • 'Raavi' by Sajjad Ali from Raavi
  • 'Resistance' by Abdullah Siddiqui from Resistance
  • 'Sitaaron se Aagay' by Abbas Ali Khan featuring Lalarukh
  • 'You and I' by Saba Jaswal featuring Abdullah Siddiqui
Best Emerging Talent
  • Ali Hasan for Chaaraasaazi
  • Hassan & Roshaan for Savera
  • Nimra Gilani for Zindagi Tamasha Bani
  • Producers Hamad Khan & Sohaib Lari for Big Foot Music
  • Zain Ali & Zohaib Ali for Ali Haiderium
TV
Best TV Play
  • Aangan - HUM TV
  • Cheekh - ARY Digital
  • Ishq Zah e Naseeb - HUM TV
  • Meray Paas Tum Ho - ARY Digital
  • Ranjha Ranjha Kardi - HUM TV
Best TV Director
  • Farooq Rind for Ishq Zah e Naseeb
  • Kashif Nisar for Inkaar
  • Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
  • Muhammad Ehteshamuddin for Aangan
  • Nadeem Baig for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Best TV Best Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
  • Bilal Abbas for Cheekh
  • Humayun Saeed for Meray Paas Tum Ho
  • Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
  • Rehan Sheikh for Inkaar
  • Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb
Best TV Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
  • Ayeza Khan for Meray Paas Tum Ho
  • Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
  • Saba Qamar for Cheekh
  • Sajal Ali for Aangan
  • Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar
Best Play Writer
  • Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
  • Hashim Nadeem for Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb
  • Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar for Meray Paas Tum Ho
  • Sarwat Nazir for Khaas
  • Zafar Mairaj for Inkaar
Best Original Sound Track (TV)
  • Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb by Naveed Nishad
  • Kaisa hai Naseeba by Zeb Bangash
  • Khaas by Natasha Baig
  • Ramz-e-Ishq by Shani Arshad
  • Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali
Best Emerging Talent
  • Haroon Shahid for Do Bol
  • Naimal Khawar for Ana
  • Saheefa Jabbar Khatak for Beti
  • Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho
  • Usman Mukhtar for Ana
The winners for the 19th Lux Style Awards will be announced in a befitting virtual ceremony later this year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 The Lux Style Awards 2019: General Photos & Multimedia 7
Maarkhoor See what happens when Javed Sheikh tried to KISS Mahira Khan at LUX STYLE AWARDS 2018 Members Club 16
ghazi52 Lux Style Awards 2018 nominations General Photos & Multimedia 1
Zibago Mera Sultan fame Turkish Star Halit Ergenc Receiving International Icon award at 16th Lux style awar General Photos & Multimedia 0
ghazi52 If our readers judged the Lux Style Awards General Photos & Multimedia 8
ghazi52 Lux Style Awards 2017 General Photos & Multimedia 5
Zibago Nominations for the 16th Annual Lux Style Awards are out! General Photos & Multimedia 2
Zibago Here’s a complete list of winners of 15th LUX Style Awards 2016 General Photos & Multimedia 13
ghazi52 Lux Style Awards 2016 nominations revealed at star-studded event Social & Current Events 15
ghazi52 Lux Style Awards 2015: Who do you think will win? Social & Current Events 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top