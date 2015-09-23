Lux Style Awards nominations announced
Did your favourites make the cut?
The Lux Style Awards office announced nominations in 28 categories this week for the year 2019, in categories of fashion, film, music and television were announced for the 19th LUX Style Awards.
Earlier this year, the LUX Style Awards team had announced a postponement of the annual event and pledged to support those in the entertainment and fashion industry impacted the most by the on-going pandemic. LSA redirected show funds and partnered with the Akhuwat Foundation, to support the impacted members of these industries.
Due to the pandemic, the voting with the jurors for the four categories was conducted online, and overseen by auditors.
Here are the contenders:
Fashion
Model of the Year (Female)
- Alicia Khan
- Fahmeen Ansari
- Farwa Kazmi
- Mushk Kaleem
- Zara Abid (posthumous)
- Aimal Khan
- Champ Imi
- Hasnain Lehri
- Shahzad Noor
- Waleed Siddiqui
- BeechTree
- Generation
- Miraka by Misha Lakhani
- Sania Maskatiya
- Zaha by Elan
- Ali Xeeshan
- Hussain Rehar
- Misha Lakhani
- Sana Safinaz
- Sania Maskatiya
- Emran Rajput
- Ismail Farid
- Munib Nawaz
- Republic by Omer Farooq
- Sania Maskatiya
- Ali Xeeshan
- Faraz Manan
- House of Kamiar Rokni
- Sana Safinaz
- Shehla Chatoor
- Alee Hassan
- Ashna Khan
- MHM Studio
- Rizwan ul Haq
- Shahbaz Shazi
- Fatima Nasir
- Qasim Liaqat
- Saima Bargfrede
- Shammal Qureshi at Toni & Guy (North Pakistan)
- Sunil Nawab
- Asad Bin Javed for Photography
- Maha Tahirani for Female Model
- Natasha Zubair for Photography
- Sachal Afzal for Male Model
- Zara Ali for Photography
Film
Best Film
- Baaji - Produced by Saqib Malik at Page 33 Films
- Laal Kabootar - Produced by Hania Chima and Kamil Chima
- Parey Hut Love - Produced by Asim Raza at The Vision Factory Films
- Ready Steady No! - Produced by Hisham Bin Munawar
- Superstar - Produced by Momina Duraid at MD Productions
- Asim Raza for Parey Hut Love
- Hisham Bin Munawar for Ready Steady No!
- Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar
- Mohammad Ehteshamuddin for Superstar
- Saqib Malik for Baaji
- Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar
- Nadeem Baig for Superstar
- Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar
- Salman Shahid for Ready Steady No.
- Sheheryar Munawar for Parey Hut Love
- Amna Ilyas for Baaji
- Mahira Khan for Superstar
- Mansha Pasha for Laal Kabootar
- Maya Ali for Parey Hut Love
- Meera for Baaji
- Ali Sethi for Bekaraan
- Ali Tariq for Behka Na
- Jabbar Abbas for Jugart
- Mai Dhai for Raag Murli
- Zeb Bangash for Gudi Wang
Music
Singer of the Year
- Ali Pervaiz for Unkahi
- Ali Sethi for Chaandani Raat
- Haadia Hashmi for Bol Hu
- Saakin for Aj Sik Mitraan Di
- Shehroze Hussain for Qurbaan
- 'Late Night' by Shamoon Ismail from Brown Sugar
- 'Raavi' by Sajjad Ali from Raavi
- 'Resistance' by Abdullah Siddiqui from Resistance
- 'Sitaaron se Aagay' by Abbas Ali Khan featuring Lalarukh
- 'You and I' by Saba Jaswal featuring Abdullah Siddiqui
- Ali Hasan for Chaaraasaazi
- Hassan & Roshaan for Savera
- Nimra Gilani for Zindagi Tamasha Bani
- Producers Hamad Khan & Sohaib Lari for Big Foot Music
- Zain Ali & Zohaib Ali for Ali Haiderium
Best TV Play
- Aangan - HUM TV
- Cheekh - ARY Digital
- Ishq Zah e Naseeb - HUM TV
- Meray Paas Tum Ho - ARY Digital
- Ranjha Ranjha Kardi - HUM TV
- Farooq Rind for Ishq Zah e Naseeb
- Kashif Nisar for Inkaar
- Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
- Muhammad Ehteshamuddin for Aangan
- Nadeem Baig for Meray Paas Tum Ho
- Bilal Abbas for Cheekh
- Humayun Saeed for Meray Paas Tum Ho
- Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
- Rehan Sheikh for Inkaar
- Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb
- Ayeza Khan for Meray Paas Tum Ho
- Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
- Saba Qamar for Cheekh
- Sajal Ali for Aangan
- Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar
- Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
- Hashim Nadeem for Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb
- Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar for Meray Paas Tum Ho
- Sarwat Nazir for Khaas
- Zafar Mairaj for Inkaar
- Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb by Naveed Nishad
- Kaisa hai Naseeba by Zeb Bangash
- Khaas by Natasha Baig
- Ramz-e-Ishq by Shani Arshad
- Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali
- Haroon Shahid for Do Bol
- Naimal Khawar for Ana
- Saheefa Jabbar Khatak for Beti
- Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho
- Usman Mukhtar for Ana