Muslims being given a tough time in poodle Zion countries:-
Luton Holiday Inn Express: family slams 'inhuman' £3,000 stay at Luton Airport quarantine hotel
Shabana Shah had to stay in the cramped room with her two children after returning from Dubai via Turkey
bedfordshirelive
The Holiday Inn Express at London Luton Airport (Image: Google Earth)
A mother forced to quarantine at the Holiday Inn Express at Luton Airport claims her family has endured "inhuman" conditions during a 10-night stay that cost more than £3,000.
Shabana Shah, her 20-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter, have been staying at the Luton Holiday Inn Express since 14 May. They had to isolate having returned from Dubai via Turkey.
Australian firm Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Ltd was awarded a contract by the government to manage quarantine hotel stays for Brits returning from countries on its 'red list'.
And the Shahs, from Rochdale, were put in a 'family room' at the Holiday Inn at a total fixed cost of £3,050.
The rate for one person for 10 nights is £1,750 and then each person aged over 11 costs £650.
The 'family room' where mum Shabana Shah and her two children are staying (Image: Shabana Shah)
Pictures supplied to the Manchester Evening News show two double beds have been squeezed into a single room to accommodate the three of them.
With luggage taking up what little floor space that is left, the Shahs have been forced to climb across a bed to get to the bathroom.
It is understood the Shahs could get an additional room at a further cost of £650, but declined.
They say they are permitted to leave for fresh air for only 15 minutes at a time.
The hotel brings them breakfast, lunch and dinner which has to be eaten in their room each day - but the Shahs complain it has been poor in quantity and they've been forced to spend more money on takeaways.
The food was "horrible" and the family had to buy in more (Image: Shabana Shah)
"If we want to go out we have to ask permission," said Shabana.
"They take us out for 15 or 20 minutes. It gets very claustrophobic in the room. The room is so tiny we have to climb over the bed.
"They bring us breakfast, lunch and dinner but it is not enough food for an adult. It's like a bit of bread with tomatoes, couscous which was cold. It is horrible.
"My daughter has not left the room at all, she is 15 and I'm really worried about her. I'm really upset with how they have treated us."
The family have been ordering take-outs because they are still hungry (Image: Shabana Shah)
Shabana says she has complained numerous times to the hotel management but claims no effort has been made to make their stay more comfortable.
In an email she sent on 17 May she wrote: "Why do me and my kids have to suffer, saying sorry is not going to make it easy to stay here.
"I request you all come and live here and see how horrible the state of it is, I cannot believe of you all being so inhuman."
Replying to a request for comment, a spokesperson for IHG Hotels and Resorts, which owns the Holiday Inn Express brand, told the MEN: "We are unable to share any comment as the approach to quarantine is a matter for the DHSC (Department for Health and Social Care).
"We would recommend liaising with the relevant government media team who will be able to guide you on this."
The family say they have to climb across a bed to get to the toilet (Image: Shabana Shah)
A government spokesperson told the paper: “Our top priority has always been protecting the public and our robust border regime is helping minimise the risk of new variants coming into the UK.
“The government continues to ensure every person in quarantine gets the support they need, and all managed quarantine facilities are accommodating the vast majority of people's requirements. Hotels do their utmost to take any necessary steps to address concerns raised by guests.”
A spokesperson for CTM told MEN: "CTM’s role in the UK Hotel Quarantine Programme is to facilitate bookings between citizens returning to the UK and participating hotels, within the guidelines provided by the UK DHSC.
"While service standards are the responsibility of each hotel, we take on-board all feedback from people entering hotel quarantine and we have a robust complaint management process to share the feedback with hotel teams.
"We escalate concerns raised with us to hotel management and security providers in order to resolve any issues in a timely manner.
"We also provide ongoing feedback to DHSC and the participating hotels to enable continuous improvements to the quarantine programme.”
