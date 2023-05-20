LUMS professor beaten up for demanding freedom of speech

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) professor Muhummad Tariq said that he was beaten up for holding placards outside of the university with his teenage children and for “suggesting upholding the constitution and exercising fundamental rights to express ourselves.”He has alleged that due to the beating, he ended up with a broken arm and knee.Taking to social media, he said that after all this he does not regret coming back to Pakistan and is proud of the country and will serve it with even more dedication, commitment and honesty.