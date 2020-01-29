What's new

LUMS - becoming a leftist militant breeding ground ?

blueazure

blueazure

falling standards , hi fees , lack of any innovation . LUMS is a sorry state of affairs .

and now, their academia and professors are openly supporting PTM revolt and threatening state

https://twitter.com/nidkirm

^^
this is a lums professor , sitting comfortably in lahore DHA yet is tweeting ( to her 40k followers) about PTM narrative

im compiling a list of more lums professors and students engaged in such militancy and will update this board

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

my message to all such liberals who are now rooting for PTM = pak army defeated TTP and crushed the snake's head . dont make this mistake
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

I thought they produced Brahmin militants. Who cut off their right hand?

This is a very deep sentence. I have drowned myself in the depth of it myself.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Idle hands are the devil’s workshop. LUMS is suppose be a school to teach management. What are the prospects of the graduates from LUMS. Students need viable and apolitical careers to graduate into so that they stay on track of national development. The LUMS students are merely cannon fodder for the disruptive forces. Freedom of speech (non-seditious) should be allowed, but we need to reorganize our society for national development and gives these graduates opportunities to help the nation than to fall into the trap of those that wish the nation ill.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

khansaheeb said:
What's wrong with being a "a leftist militant"
Cant afford another Al-Zulfiqar

I tell my folks..there used to be a time when leftist liberals used to be the daeish/AQ of world..thats back in the cold war era 50s-80s..They also bombed Pakistan here and there , they had their own sucide squad, had idiots who used to proudly call themselves soldiers of che and the red flag(khooni inqilab)They just used the word 'khooni inqilab' to indoctrinate non-political people.We still hear it a lot like i did while growing up in 90s.Most of them got trained in Afghanistan,India,Libya, Egypt, Syria and Iraq..They were pretty strong in Pakistan back in 70s..but thanks to Zia ul Haq you know..he is the man..Thats why Dawn and khooni liberal hate him.
 
Last edited:
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

FuturePAF said:
Idle hands are the devil’s workshop. LUMS is suppose be a school to teach management. What are the prospects of the graduates from LUMS. Students need viable and apolitical careers to graduate into so that they stay on track of national development. The LUMS students are merely cannon fodder for the disruptive forces. Freedom of speech (non-seditious) should be allowed, but we need to reorganize our society for national development and gives these graduates opportunities to help the nation than to fall into the trap of those that wish the nation ill.
Being a leftie and a student go together, they need something other than studies to pump the adrenalin. It's good to entertain alternative thought though it mustn't be violent.
 
Xestan

Xestan

LUMS is mostly targeted by the conservatives because it's probably one of the few educational institutes in the country alongwith IBA, which does not limit critical thinking. If you go to LUMS, you'll find students with all the religious and political backgrounds being open about their views.

People who target LUMS are the same ones who are supporters of curbs on freedom in our country.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

khansaheeb said:
Being a leftie and a student go together, they need something other than studies to pump the adrenalin. It's good to entertain alternative thought though it mustn't be violent.
Business students should be encourage to take Arts Minors. Gives them something creative and productive to do.

The old adage; if your not a leftie when your 20 you don’t have a heart, but if your still a leftie when your 30 you don’t have a brain. We do need to encourage productive debates, but not allow people to yell fire in a crowded theater.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Xestan said:
LUMS is mostly targeted by the conservatives because it's probably one of the few educational institutes in the country alongwith IBA, which does not limit critical thinking. If you go to LUMS, you'll find students with all the religious and political backgrounds being open about their views.

People who target LUMS are the same ones who are supporters of curbs on freedom in our country.
Yupp

Like how can an elitist aryan institute filled with nepotism inspire a red revolution.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Xestan said:
Yeah, as long as they are producing the best professionals of this country.
That is a tall claim when you take one look at where the country stands.

The indoctrinated glorified springbreakers this institute churns out is a testimony to the murder of meritocracy at the hands of selected families.
 
Xestan

Xestan

Retired Troll said:
That is a tall claim when you take one look at where the country stands.

The indoctrinated glorified springbreakers this institute churns out is a testimony to the murder of meritocracy at the hands of selected families.
Top positions in private sector and also most of the graduates are successful entrepreneurs.
 

