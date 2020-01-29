LUMS - becoming a leftist militant breeding ground ?

khansaheeb said: What's wrong with being a " a leftist militant" Click to expand...

Cant afford another Al-ZulfiqarI tell my folks..there used to be a time when leftist liberals used to be the daeish/AQ of world..thats back in the cold war era 50s-80s..They also bombed Pakistan here and there , they had their own sucide squad, had idiots who used to proudly call themselves soldiers of che and the red flag(khooni inqilab)They just used the word 'khooni inqilab' to indoctrinate non-political people.We still hear it a lot like i did while growing up in 90s.Most of them got trained in Afghanistan,India,Libya, Egypt, Syria and Iraq..They were pretty strong in Pakistan back in 70s..but thanks to Zia ul Haq you know..he is the man..Thats why Dawn and khooni liberal hate him.