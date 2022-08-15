Lumpy skin disease in animals

Two of my cows have gotten this disease. Yesterday one of my neighbors cow died and 2 days prior another one of my neighbors cows died.



I got them vaccinated but it didn't work, I didn't let my animals go out of my dera and neither did let any animal come in but they still obtained the disease. The whole village is infected with this disease.



Truly Allah keeps reminding his servants from time to time that we have no control what's so ever on this worldly life.



Now it's upto Allah if He wants to spare my animals or kill them. Either way I will accept His decision.



My workers mixed their milk with the other animals milk as usual now im deciding if I should sell the milk or use it in my household. My opinion is just like my cows got the disease while being home fed if someone is destined to get this disease you can't stop it.









No kind of calamity can occur, except by the leave of Allah: and if any one believes in Allah, (Allah) guides his heart (aright): for Allah knows all things.

— English Translation (Yusuf Ali)