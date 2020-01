The International community is useless. It's not about how big or powerful India is in relationship to the international community. The International community even stood and watched countless genocides happen in weaker/smaller nations without batting an eye lid until the dust settled.



India does what it can because it is more powerful than the other party, i.e. Pakistan. That's all. Third parties are not really going to play a part in it apart from providing limited support.



Surrendering to India is not an option. India is a bully, it's history is full of chapters where it has bullied weaker entities in to submission or annexed them. If Pakistan gives up without getting anything in return, India will do the same with Siachen and other disputed zones, including maybe AJK in the near future.



In my opinion, until India returns to its sense, only other option left is to fight. And Pakistan can only fight India if it can provide logistics support to its army. That can only happen if it has the financial ability to do so. And that, once again can only happen when their is a strong economic foundation. Unfortunately our leaders and people lack the foresight and determination currently to see through this.



Let us see what the future brings.

