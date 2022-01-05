Lukashenko signed Law On the Genocide of the Belarusian People

SB news The President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, signed the Law On the Genocide of the Belarusian People during the Great Patriotic War – ...

The President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, signed the Law On the Genocide of the Belarusian People during the Great Patriotic War – as BelTA was informed in the press service of the Belarusian leader.The law envisages legal recognition of the genocide of the Belarusian people committed by Nazi criminals and their accomplices during the Great Patriotic War and the post-war period (until 1951). The Belarusian people means all Soviet citizens who lived on the territory of the BSSR during the specified period.At the same time, criminal liability is established for public denial of the genocide of the Belarusian people, for example, by posting relevant information in the media or on the Internet.The implementation of the law will contribute to the inadmissibility of distorting the results of the Great Patriotic War, as well as the cohesion of the Belarusian society.