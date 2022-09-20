What's new

Lukashenko describes talks about Belarus' recognition of DPR, LPR as prate

eng.belta.by

Lukashenko describes talks about Belarus' recognition of DPR, LPR as prate

Answering the journalist's question why Belarus, despite its close relations with Russia, has not yet officially recognized the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the inclusion of Crimea, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that there was no need for this.
Lugansk. An archive photo

Lugansk. An archive photo

MINSK, 21 July (BelTA) – The official recognition by Belarus of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) will not make any difference for these regions, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said in an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Minsk on 21 July, BelTA has learned.

Answering the journalist's question why Belarus, despite its close relations with Russia, has not yet officially recognized the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the inclusion of Crimea, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that there was no need for this.

“There was no need for it. It would not bring any benefits to Lugansk, Donetsk, or Crimea in any way. But if Crimea, Lugansk, Donetsk need foodstuffs, bricks, cement, assistance with rebuilding, etc., we will help them. We will recognize them, if needed, if it makes any sense. But what difference will it make today if I recognize them publicly? We in fact cooperate with them. Just as you cooperate with Ukraine and have already divided Ukraine into parts. As far as I understand, you, the French, want to rebuild Kiev Oblast, don't you? In other words, you have already divided Ukraine and will rebuild it. And I will help Lugansk and Donetsk. I will help Crimea. We cooperate with them, we do not hide it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“The fact that we cooperate with Crimea, Lugansk and Donetsk means that we recognize them de facto. And all these speculations about my recognition or non-recognition are just idle talk. I will recognize them by a presidential decree, if needed. But now it will not make any sense. The same way as they are contemplating whether Lukashenko will fight in Ukraine or not. Listen, let's imagine that I have joined this Russian operation in Ukraine. Will this make any difference? It will not. We have the same weapons as Russia does. They have enough military people to fight. We are simply not needed there now. The same is about Lugansk, Donetsk and Crimea,” the head of state explained.






