Luftwaffe's Big Mistake during Battle of Britain ?

In this video we talk about Radar during the Battle of Britain and whether the Luftwaffe should have taken it out. While reading up on this, I also noticed that very little has been written specifically on Chain Home during the Battle of Britain except for summaries and overall descriptions of the Dowding System. It would be interesting to see an in-depth study in the future, as this topic might hold a lot of potential.
- Timecodes
00:00 - Intro
00:49 - Quick Summary of British Radar 1940
02:03 - Why did the Germans not...
03:11 - Chapter 1 Germans and Radar
08:36 - Chapter 2 Germans and Chain Home
14:37 - Chapter 3 Effect and Compromise
24:35 - Chapter 4 RAF Beachy Head
27:33 - Outro