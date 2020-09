Luftwaffe's Big Mistake during Battle of Britain ?

In this video we talk about Radar during theand whether theshould have taken it out. While reading up on this, I also noticed that very little has been written specifically onduring theexcept for summaries and overall descriptions of the. It would be interesting to see an in-depth study in the future, as this topic might hold a lot of potential.- Timecodes 00:00 - Intro 00:49 - Quick Summary of British Radar 1940 02:03 - Why did the Germans not... 03:11 - Chapter 1 Germans and Radar 08:36 - Chapter 2 Germans and Chain Home 14:37 - Chapter 3 Effect and Compromise 24:35 - Chapter 4 RAF Beachy Head 27:33 - Outro