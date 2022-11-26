Lufthansa Cargo doubles capacity to Vietnam For the winter flight schedule 2022/2023, Lufthansa Cargo has announced the addition of Hanoi to its global B777F route network.

Lufthansa Cargo has announced the addition of Hanoi to its worldwide B777F route network for the winter flight schedule 2022/2023. The first flight took off on November 2 in Frankfurt. The Boeing 777F arrived in Hanoi on time on November 3 after a stop in Mumbai. Since then, Lufthansa Cargo has been flying to Hanoi twice a weekGiven its current twice-weekly flights to Ho Chi Minh City, the cargo airline is effectively doubling its capacity to Vietnam and is the only carrier connecting the capital Hanoi to Frankfurt. The largest hub in Germany will provide consumers with numerous connections throughout Europe and to the rest of the world via air and road feeder services.On the occasion of the station's opening in Hanoi, Lufthansa Cargo management welcomed local media representatives and customers to the site to celebrate. In recent years, both Ho Chi Minh City, the country's largest city and economic center in the south, and Hanoi, the capital in the north, have seen remarkable economic progress."With our freighter connection to Ho Chi Minh City, we have been closely connected to the Vietnamese market since 2015. With our station opening in Hanoi in the north of the country and thus in an advantageous location to the economic highway to North and Southeast Asia, we are ideally supplementing our transport offering for our customers with another direct connection to Frankfurt and thus also to our European and global network.Our network is growing with frequencies and destinations to highly demanded routes, including Hanoi, Seoul and Hong Kong. We are delighted to expanding our quality service offer to our customers by connecting economies", highlights Ashwin Bhat, Chief Commercial Officer at Lufthansa Cargo.Vietnam has grown in prominence as a manufacturing hub, with a rising export volume, including to Europe. As a result, there is a huge demand for air freight transportation. Electronics, automobile components, and apparel are among the most commonly flown items from Hanoi. With extra main deck capacity to Europe, Lufthansa Cargo provides clients with appealing transport alternatives and assists Hanoi in its further development as a cargo center. Four weekly freighter flights to and from Vietnam result in a weekly cargo capacity of 250 tons.All freighter services to Vietnam are operated by AeroLogic with Boeing 777F aircraft. AeroLogic has been a joint venture between DHL Express and Lufthansa Cargo since 2007. Lufthansa Cargo's long-haul fleet consists of a total of 16 Boeing 777F aircraft. Five of these aircraft are operated by AeroLogic. The flights all are flown and marketed under a Lufthansa flight number. Each aircraft has a cargo capacity up to 103 tons, allocated to 27 container positions on the main deck and ten standard pallets on the lower deck, and has a range of 9,045 km.The Boeing 777F is one of the most modern and efficient freighters with the best environmental performance. Lufthansa Cargo, like the Lufthansa Group, aims to halve its net CO2 emissions by 2030 compared to 2019 and to achieve a neutral CO2 balance by 2050. As part of this, Lufthansa Cargo is investing in the renewal and optimization of its fleet and deploying it efficiently on routes - both fuel-efficient and partially powered by sustainable aviation fuels instead of fossil kerosene.