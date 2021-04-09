Lue Elizondo NEW UNKNOWN UAP INFORMATION

Sudden and instantaneous acceleration

Humans can withstand 9g's for very short period of time. Our most maneuverable aircraft that we have is F-16, it can pull 17 18g's before its begin to fail.

On the other hand these UFOs can pull 400, 500, 600, 700 and 800g instantly.

Hypersonic velocities without signatures

Low observability, or cloaking

Trans-medium travel

Anti-gravity lift

