Lue Elizondo NEW UNKNOWN UAP INFORMATION
Highly trained individuals.
spent million of dollars on their training.
they go to best schools like top gun.
Here is the example of US government cards. They are trained to identity aircraft from every angle.
trained pilots, electro-optical sensor data and radars at multiple locations showing same thing
We repeatedly see over and over again UAP activity around nuclear technology all around the globe.
Our nuclear technology is our crowned jewel. It is a first line of deterrence against all round war. Countries maintain these destructive devices to secure and ensure peace.
Let put this in real term.
Relationship between India and Pakistan, they are not at friendly terms. Imagine if UAP to interfere with nuclear technology of one side and it is perceived as provocation of war from the other side.
five observables
Sudden and instantaneous acceleration
Humans can withstand 9g's for very short period of time. Our most maneuverable aircraft that we have is F-16, it can pull 17 18g's before its begin to fail.
On the other hand these UFOs can pull 400, 500, 600, 700 and 800g instantly.
Hypersonic velocities without signatures
These things travel not just mach 5 but up to 13,000mph in low atmosphere conditions where air friction coefficients are very very restrictive. We have very few things that can go mach 5
Low observability, or cloaking
Very difficult to see even with eyes, radar and electro optical sensors
Trans-medium travel
Ability to travel in space, air and underwater without any sacrifice in performance.
Anti-gravity lift
These things able to defy gravity without wings, any control surfaces and without any sign of propulsion.
This is a very difficult topic. There was a time when church refused to look through Galileo telescope in order for him to prove that earth is not the center of the solar system.
Change is tough.
@SQ8 @PanzerKiel
Please such cases ever reported by Pakistan army, air force or navy?
Former national director of AATIP Lue Elizondo shares NEW bombshell details on the UAP / UFO encounters by American armed forces. NEW details on what kind of signal data of UAP's was observed by AATIP. Elizondo talks for an hour about his experiences while being head of AATIP, the pentagons top secret ufo research program on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. Why the fighter pilots ufo footage was exposed to the general public through the New York Times. NEW details on what it is that makes UAP technology much more advanced than modern human technology. NEW information about foreign governments research on UAP/ UFO encounters and the worldwide pattern of UAP's visiting nuclear army bases around the world, shutting down nuclear warheads. Elizondo elaborates on the behaviour of the UAP's/ UFO's, where the possibly could be from and what they want. Enjoy this NEW episode of 'Fighting with Moszkowicz'. Change is coming!
Lue Elizondo: "Make sure you're on the right side of history"
Luis Elizondo Presents the History of AATIP
We are not really talking about balloons.
TTS Academy Special Programs Director, Luis Elizondo, gives an official presentation on the history of the Department of Defense's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program that he ran up until 2017. You'll learn what AATIP is, what it isn't, as well as receive a status update on the current state of affairs for the future of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena research. To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science is a world leader in UAP intelligence and best-in-class laboratory for advanced physics research. Learn more at www.ToTheStarsAcademy.com.
