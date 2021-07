Imran Khan said: there is no cross border trade it all via dubai mall Click to expand...

Goenitz said: or pakistani dramas influence.. plus we have similar culture in punjab.. Click to expand...

I know, theres even shops in Lahore selling Indian products as well, wonder how do they get there when there is a ban lol.It happens in bengal as well, Bangladeshis come to Kolkata and Indian bengalis go to Bangladesh for various reasons, even local dramas made in Bangladesh are watched in West Bengal, don’t know about bengali dramas of India viewed in Bangladesh.