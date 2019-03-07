Lucknow's Galouti/Tunday Kebab vs Peshawar's Chapli Kebab

Galouti Kebab: The Melt-in-the Mouth Delicacy Originally Made for a Toothless King

Tunde Ke Kabab, also known as Buffalo meat galouti kebab, is a dish made out of minced meat and is part of Awadhi cuisine



The legend goes that the Nawab had lost most of his dentures due to old age, but his penchant for kebabs were far from dying. So for their toothless Nawab, the seasoned khansamas came up with a popular variant which needed no chewing yet had the same rich flavours and taste of a kebab. The rich Mughlai cuisine with aromatic spices is a major contributor to the city's old world charm. The birthplace of several delicacies like Lucknawi Biryani, Moti Pulao, Parind Puri and Arvi ka Salan, Lucknow is most famous for its meaty kebab delicacies like Patili Kabab, Tunday Kebabs, Galouti Kebabs etc.

Chapli kebab









Chapli Kebab is a Pashtun -style minced kebab , usually made from ground beef mutton or chicken with various spices in the shape of a patty . It originates from Peshawar . Usually deep fried contrary to Tunday Kebab's shallow fry



We all agree kebabs originated in Central Asia and were brought into South Asia by the Mughals - no trolls please

Posting this video instead of a food vlogger's version since it shows Nawab Jafar Mir Abdhullah of the Royal family of Awadh narrating a brief history of the famous Galouti/Tunday KebabsOne of my fav pakistani food vlogger showcasing the Chapli Kebab