Lucknow's Galouti/Tunday Kebab vs Peshawar's Chapli Kebab

Galouti Kebab: The Melt-in-the Mouth Delicacy Originally Made for a Toothless King

The legend goes that the Nawab had lost most of his dentures due to old age, but his penchant for kebabs were far from dying. So for their toothless Nawab, the seasoned khansamas came up with a popular variant which needed no chewing yet had the same rich flavours and taste of a kebab. The rich Mughlai cuisine with aromatic spices is a major contributor to the city's old world charm. The birthplace of several delicacies like Lucknawi Biryani, Moti Pulao, Parind Puri and Arvi ka Salan, Lucknow is most famous for its meaty kebab delicacies like Patili Kabab, Tunday Kebabs, Galouti Kebabs etc., also known as, is a dish made out of minced meat and is part of Awadhi cuisine