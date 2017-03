The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said the slain terror suspect, Saifullah, belongs to the Khurasan module of the ISIS and is believed to be linked with the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of MP on Tuesday.

The Kerala Police shared info on the Syrian handler talking to UP boys and their movement in MP with Telangana Police. The information was later shared with UP and MP Police. Telangana passed on the information to police in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on the ISIS Khurasan module and their planned attack. Telangana cops were tracking the online chat originating from UP and MP with the Syrian handler before the blast took blast in Shajapur, MP. The location of boys was clear and their movement was notified to the concerned police departments. MP Police arrested Atif Muzaffar alias Al Qasim (Kanpur), Mohammad Danish alias Zafar (Kanpur), Sayed Mir Hussain alias Hamza (Aligarh) from Hoshanagabad, Piparia. Based on information received from them, the UP Police arrested Mohammad Faisal Khan and Mohammad Imran from Kanpur. They seized a laptop and mobile phones from them. It had ISIS-related videos and ISIS literature. One more suspect, Fakre Alam alas Rishu, was then arrested from Etawah. Telangana Police coordinated with Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu on a day-to-day basis and share information. Telangana Police has been keeping a record of the ISIS module since 2011. The Telangana team has reportedly de-radicalised 19 men since 2015. Telangana Police had caught 6 Hyderabad men from Kolkata in 2015. They were allegedly radicalised and wanted to move to Syria through Bangladesh. In 2016, with the help of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a massive country-wide raid was conducted in January and 18 men arrested from all over the country, most from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Meerut. In June 2016, seven Hyderabad-based men were arrested and explosives seized from them. Yazdani brothers, both engineers, ran that group. During the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the ISIS module wanted to target locations in the state, but due to enhanced security, they went to neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. They wanted to trigger IED in the Ujjain train blast through a mobile phone, but that couldn't happen due to technical glitches. Police said they got training through internet.