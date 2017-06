In an earlier article , Ajay Singh optimistically noted that Sartaj, father of the slain Islamic State (IS) terrorist in Lucknow, rather than his son Saifullah, is the true face of Indian Muslim.Indeed, Sartaj disowned Saifullah because he rejected the traditional values of an Indian Muslim family which is imbued with syncretic values of 'Indian Islam’ which is an antithesis to the pernicious ideology emanating from Mosul and Raqqa. According to media reports , Sartaj averred on Wednesday: “A traitor can't be our son. We are Indians, we were born here, our forefathers were born here. One who indulges in anti-national activities can't be our son... we won't accept his body."