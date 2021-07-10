Lucknow ATS arrests 2 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kakori; area sealed.

According to the details, the terrorists are reported to be hiding in the vicinity of the Kakori area of Lucknow.

A joint team of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Lucknow Police arrested two terrorists from Lucknow on Sunday. According to the details, the arrested terrorists were associated with the terror group Al-Qaeda. A search operation in the Kakori area of the city was launched after the ATS had received inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists.The ATS had also received information about a pressure cooker bomb planted inside a house.Meanwhile, the area has been sealed and nearby areas have also been evacuated.Interrogation with the arrested terrorists is underway.