HostileInsurgent
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 6, 2020
- 2,335
- -53
- Country
-
- Location
-
Lucknow ATS arrests 2 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kakori; area sealed.
According to the details, the terrorists are reported to be hiding in the vicinity of the Kakori area of Lucknow.
A joint team of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Lucknow Police arrested two terrorists from Lucknow on Sunday. According to the details, the arrested terrorists were associated with the terror group Al-Qaeda. A search operation in the Kakori area of the city was launched after the ATS had received inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists.
The ATS had also received information about a pressure cooker bomb planted inside a house.
Meanwhile, the area has been sealed and nearby areas have also been evacuated.
Interrogation with the arrested terrorists is underway.
Details awaited...
According to the details, the terrorists are reported to be hiding in the vicinity of the Kakori area of Lucknow.
A joint team of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Lucknow Police arrested two terrorists from Lucknow on Sunday. According to the details, the arrested terrorists were associated with the terror group Al-Qaeda. A search operation in the Kakori area of the city was launched after the ATS had received inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists.
The ATS had also received information about a pressure cooker bomb planted inside a house.
Meanwhile, the area has been sealed and nearby areas have also been evacuated.
Interrogation with the arrested terrorists is underway.
Details awaited...
Lucknow ATS arrests 2 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kakori; area sealed
According to the details, the terrorists are reported to be hiding in the vicinity of the Kakori area of Lucknow.
www.indiatvnews.com