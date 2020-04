Fabricated accounting at Luckin Coffee led to a 75% decline in the Chinese company’s stock on Thursday.

Luckin’s chief operating officer stands accused of fabricating 2019 sales.

Muddy Waters Research calls the debacle a “wake up call” for regulators and investors.

‘A wake-up call for U.S. policymakers’

The weak point in oversight: Auditing

Should Luckin continue to trade on a U.S. exchange?