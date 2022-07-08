LTE to 5G - Technical Discussion

Millimeter wave Communications

Massive Multiple Input – Multiple Output (mMIMO) or Massive MIMO

Hi, I am opening this topic to look into the technical aspects of LTE and 5G network. I will primarily look into the radio (RF) side of network however the discussion is not limited to certain technical aspect. 5G is also known as NR (New Radio) in technical terms.Some key enabling technologies that are available within 5G radio services are as follows:Cellular networks usually use frequencies from 300 MHz to 3 GHz. Due to a higher wavelength, signals can be transmitted to several kilometers without significant loss. The penetration loss (buildings or other clutter) also is less and it is suitable for better indoor coverage in a sub-mmWave band. However, with the higher data demands, relying only on the spectrum below, 3GHz is not feasible as some data services require up to 10Gbps. 5G, with its potential to provide higher capacity, is exploring the opportunity to use the spectrum above 3GHz, mainly the mmWave range (30 GHz to 300 Ghz).Later I will discuss the frequency spectrum of 2G, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G NR in depth as there are many frequency bands being utilized already. The advantage of the higher frequency bands is that they are much wider and they will be able to allow much higher signal bandwidths and hence support much higher data throughput rates. The disadvantage in some aspects is that they will have a much shorter range, but this is also an advantage because it will also allow much greater frequency re-use.Massive MIMO is a key component in 5G new radio deployment. Each base station is equipped with multiple numbers of antennas transmitting concurrently using the same time-frequency resources. 5G is using the higher frequency bands with a shorter wavelength. As the wavelength reduces, the received signal power also reduces significantly. The transmitter and receiver antenna gain should be increased to overcomethis issue. Increasing the number of transmitters and receiver antennas is the practical solution to increase the gain. So mMIMO is playing a major role in 5G to improve received signal power.I will describe small cells later. Macro cell is your usual default cell tower site.MIMO can be single user SU-MIMO or multiple user MU-MIMO. In SU-MIMO, all the streams of antenna arrays are focused to single user. In MU-MIMO, different streams are focused to different users.MIMO builds on the fact that a radio signal between transmitter and receiver is filtered by its environment, with reflections from buildings and other obstacles resulting in multiple signal paths.The various reflected signals will arrive at the receiving antenna with differing:1. time delays,2. levels of attenuation (Signal loss) and3. direction of travel.When multiple receive antennas are deployed, each antenna receives a slightly different version of the signal, which can be combined mathematically to improve the quality of the transmitted signal.This technique is known as spatial diversity since the receiver antennas are spatially separated from each other. Spatial diversity is also achieved by transmitting the radio signal over multiple antennas, with each antenna, in some cases, sending modified versions of the signal.Whilst spatial diversity increases the reliability of the radio link, spatial multiplexing increases the capacity of the radio link by using the multiple transition paths as additional channels for carrying data. Spatial multiplexing allows multiple, unique, streams of data to be sent between the transmitter and receiver, significantly increasing throughput and also enabling multiple network users to be supported by a single transmitter, hence the term MU-MIMO.Network Capacity is defined as the total data volume that can be served to a user and the maximum number of users that can be served with certain level of expected service. Massive MIMO contributes to increased capacity first by enabling 5G NR deployment in the higher frequency range in Sub-6 GHz (e.g., 3.5 GHz); and second by employing MU-MIMO where multiple users are served with the same time and frequency resources.With massive MIMO, users enjoy a more uniform experience across the network, even at the cell’s edge – so users can expect high data rate service almost everywhere.