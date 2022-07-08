What's new

LTE to 5G - Technical Discussion

Hi, I am opening this topic to look into the technical aspects of LTE and 5G network. I will primarily look into the radio (RF) side of network however the discussion is not limited to certain technical aspect. 5G is also known as NR (New Radio) in technical terms.

Some key enabling technologies that are available within 5G radio services are as follows:

Millimeter wave Communications

Cellular networks usually use frequencies from 300 MHz to 3 GHz. Due to a higher wavelength, signals can be transmitted to several kilometers without significant loss. The penetration loss (buildings or other clutter) also is less and it is suitable for better indoor coverage in a sub-mmWave band. However, with the higher data demands, relying only on the spectrum below, 3GHz is not feasible as some data services require up to 10Gbps. 5G, with its potential to provide higher capacity, is exploring the opportunity to use the spectrum above 3GHz, mainly the mmWave range (30 GHz to 300 Ghz).

1657240955517.png


Later I will discuss the frequency spectrum of 2G, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G NR in depth as there are many frequency bands being utilized already. The advantage of the higher frequency bands is that they are much wider and they will be able to allow much higher signal bandwidths and hence support much higher data throughput rates. The disadvantage in some aspects is that they will have a much shorter range, but this is also an advantage because it will also allow much greater frequency re-use.

Massive Multiple Input – Multiple Output (mMIMO) or Massive MIMO

Massive MIMO is a key component in 5G new radio deployment. Each base station is equipped with multiple numbers of antennas transmitting concurrently using the same time-frequency resources. 5G is using the higher frequency bands with a shorter wavelength. As the wavelength reduces, the received signal power also reduces significantly. The transmitter and receiver antenna gain should be increased to overcome
this issue. Increasing the number of transmitters and receiver antennas is the practical solution to increase the gain. So mMIMO is playing a major role in 5G to improve received signal power.

1657241503970.png
1657242403978.png

1657242532787.png

1657242286782.png

1657242144617.png

I will describe small cells later. Macro cell is your usual default cell tower site.


MIMO can be single user SU-MIMO or multiple user MU-MIMO. In SU-MIMO, all the streams of antenna arrays are focused to single user. In MU-MIMO, different streams are focused to different users.


1657241893874.png


MIMO builds on the fact that a radio signal between transmitter and receiver is filtered by its environment, with reflections from buildings and other obstacles resulting in multiple signal paths.
1657241164868.png

The various reflected signals will arrive at the receiving antenna with differing:
1. time delays,
2. levels of attenuation (Signal loss) and
3. direction of travel.

When multiple receive antennas are deployed, each antenna receives a slightly different version of the signal, which can be combined mathematically to improve the quality of the transmitted signal.
This technique is known as spatial diversity since the receiver antennas are spatially separated from each other. Spatial diversity is also achieved by transmitting the radio signal over multiple antennas, with each antenna, in some cases, sending modified versions of the signal.

Whilst spatial diversity increases the reliability of the radio link, spatial multiplexing increases the capacity of the radio link by using the multiple transition paths as additional channels for carrying data. Spatial multiplexing allows multiple, unique, streams of data to be sent between the transmitter and receiver, significantly increasing throughput and also enabling multiple network users to be supported by a single transmitter, hence the term MU-MIMO.

Increased Network Capacity – Network Capacity is defined as the total data volume that can be served to a user and the maximum number of users that can be served with certain level of expected service. Massive MIMO contributes to increased capacity first by enabling 5G NR deployment in the higher frequency range in Sub-6 GHz (e.g., 3.5 GHz); and second by employing MU-MIMO where multiple users are served with the same time and frequency resources.

Improved Coverage – With massive MIMO, users enjoy a more uniform experience across the network, even at the cell’s edge – so users can expect high data rate service almost everywhere.
 
3D Beamforming (Beamsteering)

Beamforming is a spatial signal processing technique with antenna array for directional signal transmission and reception by intentionally controlling the phase and relative amplitude on the same signal at each antenna. Contemporary multi-antenna base stations for cellular communications are equipped with 2-8 antennas which are deployed horizontally and are capable of steering beams in 2D. If we instead deploy multiple uniform liner arrays on top of each other, it is possible to control both the azimuth and elevation angle of a beam. This is called 3D beamforming.

With a massive number of antennas, beamforming creates beams both vertically and horizontally towards the user. The major advantages of 3D beamforming is increased data rate and capacity, less intercell and inter-sector interference, higher energy efficiency, improved coverage and increased spectral efficiency.

In simple words:
Beamforming enables the beam from the base station to be directed towards the mobile.

In this way the optimum signal can be transmitted to the mobile and received from it, whilst also cutting interference to other mobiles.

1657243268701.png

By adjusting the phase and amplitude of the transmitted signals, constructive addition of the corresponding signals at the UE (user end/mobile) receiver can be achieved, which increases the received signal strength and thus the end-user throughput. Similarly, when receiving, beamforming is the ability to collect the signal energy from a specific transmitter.
1657243376429.png


Beam forming for different clutters.
1657243397563.png

One of the benefits to beamforming is that it can deliver a high-quality signal to your receiver, overall improving wireless communication. Because it is a laser-focused technique, another benefit is that it can help reduce interference for other people trying to pick up a signal.

Beamforming also has limitations. Because beamforming is a complex technique that requires time, power resources and specific calculations, there’s always the risk of negating its benefits and advantages. Despite this issue, beamforming has improved over the years to be a more affordable technique that consumers can leverage.

1657243473722.png



1657243525609.png


Since 5G uses radio frequencies (30 GHz-300 GHz) to communicate with devices, there is a higher chance of signal interference or difficulty passing through physical objects. This problem can be resolved using strategies like using tons of antennas at a single 5G base station. But beamforming has the ability to solve this issue as well.


1657243568038.png



The move to higher frequencies allows for much smaller antennas and the possibility of programmable high directivity levels. On frequencies above 24 GHz where antennas are smaller, there is the possibility of having high performance beamsteering antennas that are able to accurately direct the power to the mobile, and also provide receiver gain in this direction.
 
5G Network Slicing​


Network slicing is a network configuration that allows multiple networks (virtualized and independent ) to be created on top of a common physical infrastructure. This configuration has become an essential component of the overall 5G architectural landscape. Each “slice” or portion of the network can be allocated based on the specific needs of the application, use case or customer.

1657244782936.png


5G networks, in tandem with network slicing, enables users to enjoy requirement specific tailored connectivity and data processing that adhere to a Service Level Agreement (SLA) that the mobile operators have agreed with. Customisable network capabilities include data speed, quality, latency, reliability, security, and services.

1657244947235.png


A single network can be divided to cover diverse use cases based on customer demand and segmentation. Operators can then allocate resources to each slice, utilizing the necessary speed, throughput and latency to cover the breadth of network slicing in 5G. It can allow critical public entities, such as first responders and medical emergency teams, to be prioritized with respect to coverage, capacity and connectivity.

1657245112235.png


A 5G network slice can be dedicated to one enterprise customer, or shared by multiple tenants. For example, a slice may consist of dedicated radio, transport and core resources including a dedicated user plane function at the edge. Another slice shares radio & transport resources between tenants, but provides dedicated core network functions per tenant.

1657245282016.png


5G Network Slicing
  • Create, modify, and delete a network slice.
  • Define and update the set of services and capabilities supported in a network slice.
  • Configure the information which associates a UE (mobile) to a network slice.
  • Configure the information which associates a service to a network slice.
  • Assign a UE to a network slice, to move a UE from one network slice to another, and to remove a UE from a network slice based on subscription, UE capabilities, operator's policies and services provided by the network slice.
  • Support a mechanism for the VPLMN to assign a UE to a network slice with the needed services and authorized by the HPLMN, or to a default network slice.
  • Enable a UE to be simultaneously assigned to and access services from more than one network slice of one operator.
  • Traffic and services in one network slice shall have no impact on traffic and services in other network slices in the same network.
  • Creation, modification, and deletion of a network slice shall have no or minimal impact on traffic and services in other network slices in the same network.
  • Support the adaptation of capacity, i.e., elasticity of capacity of a network slice.
  • Enable the network operator to define a minimum available capacity for a network slice. Elasticity of capacity in other network slices on the same network shall have no impact on the availability of the minimum capacity for that network slice.
  • Enable the network operator to define a maximum capacity for a network slice.
  • Enable the network operator to define a priority order between different networks slices in case multiple network slices compete for resources on the same network.
  • Supports add and remove network functions to the network such that they can be used in a network slice.
  • Support differentiate policy, functionality and performance provided in different network slices
  • Support providing connectivity to home and roaming users in the same network slice.
 

