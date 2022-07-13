LTE and 5G - Radio Frequency Planning and Optimization

eNodeB/gNodeB

Physical layer Cell ID (PCI)

Frequency Synchronization Timing Synchronization Cell ID Detection

RSRP

RSRQ

SINR/SNR

RSSI

CQI

I will start with discussing the basic parameters of LTE and 5G cellular networks and later discuss RF troubleshooting cases for cellular networks.What is the tower called ? eNodeB or eNB. It has a site ID. It was called BTS in 2G. Basically this is the site tower which has antennas, cables, feeders and BTS installed on it. It can be a GF (green field) site of RT (Roof top). The mobile phone connects to eNB to initiate the call process. The mobile phone is technically called UE (user equipment)In 5G NR, cellular site/tower its called gNodeB (gNb). In 3G, the cellular tower was called NodeB.Site ID can be PK1234, PK 2343 etc.PCI in LTE is physical layer Cell Identifier. PCI is used for Downlink Synchronization including;PCI includes two signals i.e., Primary Synchronization Signal and Secondary Synchronization Signal. (PSS and SSS).PCI is calculated using the formula, PCI = (3 × SSS) + PSSInPSS has 3 values i.e., 0,1,2.SSS has 168 values i.e., 0 to 167PCI = (3 * 167) + 2 = 503So PCI values will vary from 0 to 503. LTE supports 504 unique PCIsIn,PSS has 3 values i.e., 0,1,2.SSS has 336 values i.e., 0 to 335.In 5G-NR, the basic structure of PSS is the same but the number of SSS are increasedPCI = (3 * 335) + 2 = 1007So PCI values will vary from 0 to 1007. 5GNR supports 1008 unique PCIs so 5G NR has double of the PCI’s compared to LTE 4G.Each sector has different PCI value.PCI Planning is itself a major topic and will discuss later.RSRP is Reference Signal Received Power is an RSSI type of measurement. It is the power of the LTE Reference Signals spread over the full bandwidth and narrowband. A minimum of -20 dB SINR (of the S-Synch channel) is needed to detect RSRPRSRQ is Reference Signal Received Quality: Quality considering also RSSI and the number of used Resource Blocks (N) RSRQ = (N * RSRP) / RSSI measured over the same bandwidth. RSRQ is a C/I type of measurement and it indicates the quality of the received reference signal. The RSRQ measurement provides additional information when RSRP is not sufficient to make a reliable handover or cell reselection decision.SINR- The signal-to-noise ratio of the given signal. SNR is defined as the ratio of signal power to the noise power, often expressed in decibels.The Required SNR means that minimum level of SNR required to decode the type of LTE signal. LTE signal could be of different Code rate / Modulation etc.RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) is a parameter which provides information about total received wide-band power (measure in all symbols) including all interference and thermal noise. RSSI is not reported to eNodeB by UE.In the LTE system, the CQI (Channel Quality Indication) is used by the mobile to indicate the channel quality to the eNB. The CQI reported value is between 0 and 15. This indicates the level of modulation and coding the UE could operate