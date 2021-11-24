Lt General Tariq Interview with Arshad Sharif

TsAr said: The tank had some technical issues and was left there, which the TTP claimed that they have destroyed. Click to expand...

BTW General Tariq Khan was the only one in this world who, in the summer of 2021, predicted 'No civil war in Afghanistan' while the US was leaving. According to the General, no civil war when one side was so willingly surrendering. Some insight which I have not found in anyone else; the rest of the world got it wrong. And he said that weeks before August 15, 2021. Watch that interview with Moeed Pirzada on this forum from some months ago; it's in English.

Yes. But that was expounded into a major defeat of the Pakistani Army.This interview is sort of old but good for historic reasons. Many bold things have been said by Gen. Tariq in this and other interview posted months ago with Moeid Pirzada (in English) in this forum --things not so palatable to this forum in a some ways.