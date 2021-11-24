What's new

Lt General Tariq Interview with Arshad Sharif

Meengla

Meengla

Watched the first one. Another great interview. Unfortunately, no English captions. I am fluent in Urdu but these videos need to be watched by the wider audience.
 
Meengla

Meengla

not disarmed by thugs, Core commander Peshawar went to negotiate with Naek Muhammad.
Per this interview, TTP managed to disable only one tank but the news was spread of Pakistani Army tanks being destroyed. The terrorists got bold and started congregating around that region--and General Tariq let them congregate--and then surrounded them and then called F-16 to bomb them to oblivion.
 
TsAr

TsAr

Per this interview, TTP managed to disable only one tank but the news was spread of Pakistani Army tanks being destroyed. The terrorists got bold and started congregating around that region--and General Tariq let them congregate--and then surrounded them and then called F-16 to bomb them to oblivion.
The tank had some technical issues and was left there, which the TTP claimed that they have destroyed.
 
Meengla

Meengla

Yes. But that was expounded into a major defeat of the Pakistani Army.
This interview is sort of old but good for historic reasons. Many bold things have been said by Gen. Tariq in this and other interview posted months ago with Moeid Pirzada (in English) in this forum --things not so palatable to this forum in a some ways.
BTW General Tariq Khan was the only one in this world who, in the summer of 2021, predicted 'No civil war in Afghanistan' while the US was leaving. According to the General, no civil war when one side was so willingly surrendering. Some insight which I have not found in anyone else; the rest of the world got it wrong. And he said that weeks before August 15, 2021. Watch that interview with Moeed Pirzada on this forum from some months ago; it's in English.
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

His comments about the deradicalization of society would fall on deaf ears. We have already created another natsec in the shape of TLP now.
 
Meengla

Meengla

Its at least some months old. Not as relevant in light of what happened in Afghanistan in last 6-7 months but certainly his insight about various operations against the terrorists in the erstwhile FATA region of Pakistan is well worth recording for history. Gen. Tariq was a gem of a general!
But bad journalism to post a very important video like this in early Nov. 2021 without giving a context or date of the interview--unless I have missed something obvious. To me the interview looks like from months ago. The interview with Moeed Pirzada is recent and thus more pertinent to what's going on in Afghanistan.
 
