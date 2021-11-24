Lt General Tariq Interview with Arshad Sharif

not disarmed by thugs, Core commander Peshawar went to negotiate with Naek Muhammad.Which core commander was disarmed by the thugs...? Anyone ?
Per this interview, TTP managed to disable only one tank but the news was spread of Pakistani Army tanks being destroyed. The terrorists got bold and started congregating around that region--and General Tariq let them congregate--and then surrounded them and then called F-16 to bomb them to oblivion.not disarmed by thugs, Core commander Peshawar went to negotiate with Naek Muhammad.
The tank had some technical issues and was left there, which the TTP claimed that they have destroyed.Per this interview, TTP managed to disable only one tank but the news was spread of Pakistani Army tanks being destroyed. The terrorists got bold and started congregating around that region--and General Tariq let them congregate--and then surrounded them and then called F-16 to bomb them to oblivion.
Yes. But that was expounded into a major defeat of the Pakistani Army.The tank had some technical issues and was left there, which the TTP claimed that they have destroyed.
Listen his interview with Moeed. How he descirbes CPEC advantages. Also, incident when there was an attack on an army camp and he realised it on radio that it is a friendly fire.I am immensely impressed...he calls a spade a spade...
A giant among his peers. A truly professional soldier.An excellent interview giving an insight on the operations against TTP. A true soldier.
Its at least some months old. Not as relevant in light of what happened in Afghanistan in last 6-7 months but certainly his insight about various operations against the terrorists in the erstwhile FATA region of Pakistan is well worth recording for history. Gen. Tariq was a gem of a general!Is this recent or old interview reposted now ?
Who was the core commander then ?not disarmed by thugs, Core commander Peshawar went to negotiate with Naek Muhammad.