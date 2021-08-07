Lt General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hasan failed as President Pakistan National Olympic Committee

With Arshad Nadeem failing to win a medal at Tokyo olympics javelin throw all hopes of Pakistan winning even a single medal at Tokyo Olympics have come to an end
With this General Arif Hassn sahab has successfully defended his own personal record of Pakistan not winning shit at Olympics in last 17 years of his tenure as President Pakistan National Olympic Committee
General sahab dropping consistent performance for past 17 years
Respect. Salute
