Lt General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hasan failed as President Pakistan National Olympic Committee

I think our 2 Rs media and typical politicians should have remained out of it. Unnecessarily put extra pressure on the athlete. I saw the final and basically pressure got to him also he was possibly carrying some ankle injury or something. He couldn't hit his personal best either else would have won a medal. No shame though at all. Some top German player didn't even qualify for top 8.

He got here by his own and did all this by his own too. Top 5 in the World is a very very good performance. Oly Arshad Nadeem deserves the credit. Rest everyone can go and do one. They couldn't facilitate him or get him the best training and coaching when it was their job.