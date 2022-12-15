Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed flexing muscles to join politics? The Chakwal-chapter leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have demanded General (retd) Faiz Hameed to come into the practical politics, reported 24NewsHD

لیفٹیننٹ جنرل (ر) فیض حمید کو عملی سیاست میں آنے کی دعوت چکوال میں ایک سیاسی اجتماع میں لیفٹننٹ جنرل (ر) فیض حمید نے شریک تھے۔

The Chakwal-chapter leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have demanded General (retd) Faiz Hameed to come into the practical politics, reported 24NewsHD TV channel Thursday.This demand was made on behalf of PTI leaders during a ceremony in Latifal village in presence of Lt General (retd) Faiz.He kept smiling during the speech while the speakers continued to shower praise on him.The speakers also revealed that during the service, Lt General (retd) Faiz secured development funds for his area.They also assured their all out support to him if he enters the politics.The speakers also regretted that Gen Faiz could not reach the ranks of COAS otherwise their area would have scene unprecedented development.Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed is known for having a soft corner for PTI and its chairman Imran Khan and remained in controversy over his alleged role in safeguarding the interests of the then-ruling party.