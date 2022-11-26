What's new

Lt General Faiz Hameed plans to take early retirement after COAS appointment

Lieutenant Generals (Lt Gen) Faiz Hameed and Azhar Abbas are reportedly contemplating planning early retirement following the appointment of Lt Gen Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
Lt General Abbas is officially set to retire on April 27 next year while Lt General Hameed is scheduled to retire on April 30, 2023.
Both are from Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Long Course.


Earlier in the week, General Headquarters (GHQ) sent a summary containing the names of the six senior-most lieutenant generals to the Ministry of Defence for consideration for the two top military posts.
It is pertinent to mention that the summary included the names of Lt Gen Azhar Abbas and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as candidates for the posts of army chief and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJSC).
On November 25, Lt Gen Asim Munir was officially appointed as the new army chief of Pakistan while Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed (CJSC), the two seniormost men on the list making the final cut.

