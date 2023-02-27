LT GEN (RETD) AMJAD SHOAIB ARRESTED FOR ‘TARGETING’ STATE INSTITUTIONS

JackTheRipper
Bajwa tu abhi Dubai ma shopping spree per ha...Bajwa hans raha hog hum per
The question is whose perpetuating the policy which seemed to have started by Bajwa.
Think.
They can't tolerate Imran Khan's love jihaad on Pakistani awam. He's turning them his way.Our Institution are more insecure than Indian men with micro pen!s.
they are not forgiving their own kind ----- hamara kia kry gy ? Retired Laftynant jannal