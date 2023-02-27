What's new

LT GEN (RETD) AMJAD SHOAIB ARRESTED FOR ‘TARGETING’ STATE INSTITUTIONS

C

CivilianSupremacy

FULL MEMBER
Oct 29, 2022
307
1
549
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Arrest for "incitement against institutions".

Just imagine how insecure this institution is.

The low IQ & high Ego establishment has absolutely no realization that their such actions are only increasing further hatred & dissent. Even ex- Army seniors are being targeted for speaking only the truth.

Bajwa & Co was not only a curse on the citizens but the Army itself. No one could have damaged military more than the Bajwa. One could hope that things would change with new army command. But nothing changed.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
2,832
2
3,792
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
villageidiot said:
Bold of you to assume to policy was Bajwa's


They can't tolerate Imran Khan's love jihaad on Pakistani awam. He's turning them his way. :lol:
Click to expand...
Exactly what I was coming to..

It’s not Bajwa. Its an institutional policy which says the survival of its institution is the primary objective. Mulk to aani jaani cheez hai.

From now on Hafiz deserves the same treatment as Bajwa.
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
15,637
2
22,457

