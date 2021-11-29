Lt. Gen. (R) Tariq Khan's crash course on formation of TTP and fate of agreements

I'm not sure if the General would be willing to give up his current top position at Fauji Fertilizer.General Tariq Khan has been adament about using media to get the message across that the TTP cannot be trusted.
He should be bought in as interior or defence minister.
the first minute sounds like severe twisting of facts by general sahib where he forgets to mention the kidnapping of children by the warlords and the start of taliban movement by getting those children back. the second minute was ok about criminals and thugs until he started talking about peons and pt instructors and started sounding like a classist person who looks down upon other professions.
