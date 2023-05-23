What's new

Lt. Gen (R) Tariq Khan speaks

Path-Finder said:
......................... What can be gained by watching this?

The junta has already driven Pakistan into the ground.
Because this is a slog for the long haul so you need to keep on pushing.

Nothing is completely done or written in stone yet.

Also, as we always say, if you want something really bad, you have to have the patience, the fight, the will to see it through.

Our problem is not getting to the state of "emancipation". It is what we do with it once we get it.

Post 1971, the opportunity with ZAB was lost. Post Zia, the opportunity with BB/NS was lost multiple times. Post Zardari, the opportunity was lost with IK/PTI. So our system cannot remain a repressive one like that of Egypt etc. It gives us opportunities to be free men and women with a voice of our own. But eventually when we do get the mandate of the people restored, what do our leaders do with that mandate? They fail us. This is not to say the military is any better. They fail us in governance too.

The conclusion is that our freedom of expression, will and to vote is something precious. When we get it, we have to hold all accountable and strive to make it work.
 
blain2 said:
Because this is a slog for the long haul so you need to keep on pushing.

Nothing is completely done or written in stone yet.

Also, as we always say, if you want something really bad, you have to have the patience, the fight, the will to see it through.

Our problem is not getting to the state of "emancipation". It is what we do with it once we get it.

Post 1971, the opportunity with ZAB was lost. Post Zia, the opportunity with BB/NS was lost multiple times. Post Zardari, the opportunity was lost with IK/PTI. So our system cannot remain a repressive one like that of Egypt etc. But eventually when we do get the mandate of the people restored, what do our leaders do with that mandate? They fail us. This is not to say the military is any better. They fail us in governance too.

The conclusion is that our freedom of expression, will and to vote is something precious. When we get it, we have to hold all accountable.
Fight, we all have to fight. Giving up is exactly what these zalim torturers in surplus WW2 British uniform want people to do.

The best plan to take a page out of the Shia doctrine - continuous resistance until you bring many people onto your side.

Giving up will doom Pakistan for generations as the cabals running Pakistan will surely run it into the ground further and then hop on a flight to the UK (their sponsors).
 
blain2 said:
Because this is a slog for the long haul so you need to keep on pushing.

Nothing is completely done or written in stone yet.

Also, as we always say, if you want something really bad, you have to have the patience, the fight, the will to see it through.

Our problem is not getting to the state of "emancipation". It is what we do with it once we get it.

Post 1971, the opportunity with ZAB was lost. Post Zia, the opportunity with BB/NS was lost multiple times. Post Zardari, the opportunity was lost with IK/PTI. So our system cannot remain a repressive one like that of Egypt etc. It gives us opportunities to be free men and women with a voice of our own. But eventually when we do get the mandate of the people restored, what do our leaders do with that mandate? They fail us. This is not to say the military is any better. They fail us in governance too.

The conclusion is that our freedom of expression, will and to vote is something precious. When we get it, we have to hold all accountable and strive to make it work.
I spent most of my life arguing with my bengali mates from school to today about 1971. Now retrospectively the bengali were right about things like, the treatment of Sheikh Mujeeb!

We are witnessing history repeat itself. The years I spent defending the junta because I thought they were not in the wrong. Silly me.

I like to observe history as a student. There is only so many margins of error you can get away with! Then your time is up and you get put into history books.

For example Rome was a great Military power. it spent centuries crushing the Germanic tribes then the Christians. Eventually Rome got divided into two halves.

Then the very people it used to demolish and persecute, The Germans and the Christians became the masters of Rome.

The mistakes being made in Pakistan have a limit. The mistakes just keep on being repeated. One cannot go against the forces of nature for too long.
 

