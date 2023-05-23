Lt. Gen (R) Tariq Khan speaks

Because this is a slog for the long haul so you need to keep on pushing.



Nothing is completely done or written in stone yet.



Also, as we always say, if you want something really bad, you have to have the patience, the fight, the will to see it through.



Our problem is not getting to the state of "emancipation". It is what we do with it once we get it.



Post 1971, the opportunity with ZAB was lost. Post Zia, the opportunity with BB/NS was lost multiple times. Post Zardari, the opportunity was lost with IK/PTI. So our system cannot remain a repressive one like that of Egypt etc. It gives us opportunities to be free men and women with a voice of our own. But eventually when we do get the mandate of the people restored, what do our leaders do with that mandate? They fail us. This is not to say the military is any better. They fail us in governance too.



The conclusion is that our freedom of expression, will and to vote is something precious. When we get it, we have to hold all accountable and strive to make it work.