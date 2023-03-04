Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmad appointed Chairman NAB

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 67,243
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
koi gernail reh na jaay .
As I often say if Kaaba was located in Pakistan, the Imaam-e-kaba would have also been a general.The Prime minister and the President should too be retired generals. Why stop at chairman NAB and pretend we live in a democracy .
i was expecting gen bajwa will take the charge of chairman NAB yeh matric fail har kam main master hain siway jang jeetny kkoi gernail reh na jaay .
View attachment 918853
inki hawas ki aag kabhi nhi bhugti . kitny sharam ki baat hai 40 saal sarkari job ki ab tak dil nhi bhara .i was expecting gen bajwa will take the charge of chairman NAB yeh matric fail har kam main master hain siway jang jeetny k
A general made this institutionkoi gernail reh na jaay .
View attachment 918853
کس کس محکمے کو ختم کریں سر واپڈا سے لے کر این ڈی ایم اے تک 1400 ریٹائرڈ گدھ ہر طرف لگے ہیں ۔ اپنے ایمان سے بتائیں یہ لوگ جی ایچ کیو کی سنیں گے یا الیکٹڈ گورمنٹ کی ؟ یہی تو طریقہ ہے ہر ادارے کو اندر سے کھوکھلا کر کے قبضہ جمانے کا ۔ یہ بندہ حافظ نے لگوایا ہے مستقبل کی پلاننگ کے طور پر ۔ اور یہ اسی کو رپورٹ کرے گا ۔A general made this institution
PTI and PMLN should boycott it and join hands to totally discard NAB. Pmln already echoed that