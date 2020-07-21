What's new

Lt.Gen (R) Mian Hilal Hussain appointed as New Secretary Defence

Commissioned in artillery in 1982, Lt Gen Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain was appointed as commander of the Army Strategic Force Command in September 2015.

He is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta, and the NDU, Islamabad. He has served as a military advisor to Pakistan permanent representative in the UN and military secretary to the President of Pakistan. He commanded an infantry brigade in Fata before being his appointments as director-general of Pakistan Rangers, Punjab, and DG Military Training at GHQ.



Good move, defence secretary, security minister etc should all be ex military or highly qualified people, foreign minister, UN representative, ambassadors should also be professional and highly qualified people, not some lote.

Imagine highly qualified professional UK, USA, Europe ambassadors meeting our overseas Pakistanis and discussing Pakistani policies, encouraging them to invest in Pakistan, trying to solve their problems, helping them with imports, ofcourse he would need a team. This will give a great image of Pakistan.
 
