Commissioned in artillery in 1982, Lt Gen Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain was appointed as commander of the Army Strategic Force Command in September 2015.He is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta, and the NDU, Islamabad. He has served as a military advisor to Pakistan permanent representative in the UN and military secretary to the President of Pakistan. He commanded an infantry brigade in Fata before being his appointments as director-general of Pakistan Rangers, Punjab, and DG Military Training at GHQ.