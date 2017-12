Defence analyst Gen(R) Ghulam Mustafa during his analysis on Dr Shahid Masood programme warns of an international conspiracy to plunge Pakistan into chaos by assasination of a very popular political leader who is standing against status qou right now in Pakistan, he went on to further add that the designs to orchestrate chaos in Pakistan are based on neutralizing the country's nuclear arsenal.





I dont listen very seriously to tv anchors but when a retired general who commanded a core says something like this, i cant help but pay heed to his warnings.

Click to expand...