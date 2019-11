ISLAMABAD – Former Commander Southern Command Lt. General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has been appointed as head of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority for next four years. ISLAMABAD – Former Commander Southern Command Lt. General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has been appointed as head of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority for next four years.



Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard.



Lt. General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has served as Commander Southern Command and prior to that he also served as Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Bajwa has been honored with the Tamgha-e-Basalat and Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his military services.



Three names were under consideration to head CPEC authority however, Bajwa was elected by the cabinet.