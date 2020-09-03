Lt Gen PGK Menon to Take Charge As Commander of Indian Army’s 14 Corps; Lt Gen Harinder Singh to be New IMA Commandant

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lt Gen PGK Menon will take charge as the new Commander of the Indian Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as Fireand Fury Corps, reportedly from October 14. Meanwhile, incumbent commander of the XIV corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh will be new commandant of the prestigiois Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Notably, Leh-based XIV Corps is responsible to look after norther border of India with Pakistan and China. IMA Commandant Lt Gen Jaiveer Singh Negi Retires From Indian Army Today.
Lt Gen Menon was commissioned into the 17th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. Currently., he is Colonel Commandant of the Sikh Regiment. He has also served as as a Brigadier in the sector. Notably, Lt Gen Menon was present along with Lt Gen Singh at the last round of military talks with Chinese army commanders on September 21 to discuss the situation prevailing along the Line of Actual (LAC) in Ladakh sector. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Visits Ladakh, Interacts With Soldiers Injured in Galwan Valley Clash.
Meanwhile, Lt Gen Singh is expected to hold last round of commanders level talks with the Chinese side. It will be his seventh round of talks. He took Charge of 12 Corps in 2019in October from Lt Gen YK Joshi. Lt Gen Singh has commanded Rashtriya Rifles battalion in north Kashmir. He also served as Director General of Military Intelligence, Director General of Military Operations, and Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.
