Lt Gen Manoj Pande becomes first engineer to be appointed as Army chief

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of Indian Army. Lt. Gen Manoj Pande will be the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff.​



Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of the Indian Army. The 29th Army chief will be the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff succeeding General Manoj Mukund Naravane who is scheduled to complete his 28-month tenure on April 30.


“Government has decided to appoint Lt Gen Manoj Pande as the next chief of army staff,” the defence ministry announced on Monday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982. Lt General Manoj Pande commanded an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Parakram, the large-scale mobilisation of troops and weapons to the western border, followed the December 2001 terror attack on Parliament that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

In his 39-year military career, Lt General Pande has commanded an engineer brigade in the western theatre, an infantry brigade along LoC, a mountain division in the Ladakh sector and a corps in the northeast. He was the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command before he took charge of the Eastern Command.
From corps of engineers??

Humm. It would be interesting to know on the scale of Nehru to yogi how much hindutva this guy is. That would help us to further explain his appointment
 

