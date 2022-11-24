What's new

Lt Gen Asim Munir selected as new army chief

True to tradition, the Sharif brothers have again fcked up a simple situation for their own personal gain.

Can't wait to see how this comes to bite them in the a$$ 2 years from now, really excited.

Bend the rules, create loopholes, just for your own petty benefit.

Damagh main in kay itnay charbi jam gayi hai they still think COAS IK kay khilaf sab kuch karay ga.

CGS, CVGS, DGMO, CC X Corps, left out. But we've seen this before too.

Einstein nay sahi kaha tha, doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results is stupidity. In the 21st century, doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results is called being Nawaz Sharif.
 
Question to military professionals.
Who shall be army chief after Nov 29 if president alvi hold on to the summary for 15+10 days.
And how?
 
True to tradition, the Sharif brothers have again fcked up a simple situation for their own personal gain.

Can't wait to see how this comes to bite them in the a$$ 2 years from now, really excited.

Bend the rules, create loopholes, just for your own petty benefit.

Damagh main in kay itnay charbi jam gayi hai they still think COAS IK kay khilaf sab kuch karay ga.

CGS, CVGS, DGMO, CC X Corps, left out. But we've seen this before too.

Einstein nay sahi kaha tha, doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results is stupidity. In the 21st century, doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results is called being Nawaz Sharif.
N.S handpicked Syed Gen Pervez Musharaf and now his brother selected again a Syed...lets see :D
 
Question to military professionals.
Who shall be army chief after Nov 29 if president alvi hold on to the summary for 15+10 days.
And how?
He shouldn't do that. IK should mend his ties with establishment. This is the only way to move forward for PTI prospects. They are now left with little choice anyways.
 
He was 3 star Gen and when he is promoted to 4 start automatically his service increased 3 years. He is the most senior Gen in ranking.
So what stops a PM from approving a Lt Gen who retires 6 months before COAS retirement, and promoting him to Lt Gen? That is in effect what happened here. 3 days or 6 months, does not matter.

Kh Asif there says ab economy bhi upar jaye gi...lol.
 

