Firing a serving Lt. General is a huge deal! He couldn't be a 'sacrificial goat'! So the rumors about a wider-conspiracy about May 9 were not unfounded; I didn't want to believe any of them but, sadly, now they seem to have some basis.

It would have been the darkest day in Pakistan where there the military forces fighting against each other. But PTI fanbois are beyond reasoning! What a cult Imran Khan had formed!!