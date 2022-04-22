Lt. Gen. Amjad Shoaib's (R) message to the nation, the PDF organizers and Army Brats

An army veteran and highly respected top miltary General, Lt. Gen Amjad Shoaib (R) has shared his views about the foreign intervention/conspiracy in a recent video. He quoted quite a few foreign sources and also elaborated what he believes regarding current situation of the Pakistan.He quoted American author Paul Craig Roberts "Washington purchased the corrupt Pakistani Parliament but lost the Pakistani people"And an American senator Cynthia ~Mikni~ is also of the view that US played it's role in ousting of PM IK because Pakistan's growing ties with Russia, Pakistan not being part of the sanctions imposed on Russia, his straightforward refusal for the provision of any kind of airspace/bases access for CIA to keep up it's drone attacks program in the region and also due to IK's open support for people of Palestine as well etc.Famous Arab thinker Qasim Hazraj said that Russia is enduring that much damage by attacking Ukraine to overthrow Zelensky's Govt. There has been a lot of loss of life and material on both sides. But look at the trickery of the US, that they overthrew a Pakistani Govt without firing a single bullet.Lt. Gen Amjad Shoaib (R) further explained that Because people of Ukraine stood united and firm with their Govt, perhaps and decided that we would fight and would get badly bruised by the bully but wouldn't be subservient to the outsiders. Perhaps Russians couldn't find treacherous sell outs in Ukrainian Parliament against the Govt as Ukraine was facing similar threats from Russia. But unfortunately many of the sell outs were found in our Parliament and that's bad luck and unfortunate for the Pakistani nation, as they are the ones who would have suffer eventually.He further said that it's unfortunate for the people of Pakistan that the politicians who should be convicted and serving their terms in jail have now become the ruling Govt of the Pakistan.Lt General Amjad Shoaib further said that same western powers did the same arrangement (conspiracy) in General Musharraf's era in which UK ambassador also played a vital role. After realizing that the current regime under Musharraf isn't anymore good for them and Musharraf started to ask for the answers about US/NATO's actual endgame plans about Afghanistan (due to some suspicions between them perhaps). General Musharraf wasn't willing to cooperate with the west anymore before he gets clarity about the West's future game plan. So they arranged an NRO deal for the corrupt political leadership in exile from the Musharraf. Because that leadership in exile would better serve the western powers from then on. Westerners also united both the PPP and PMLN under the charter of democracy by saying that your actual rival is the Pakistani military so you should unite with each other against them.So that's how they came back into power and the military was sidelined and somewhat suppressed (memo-gate scandal, dawn leaks scandal, defaming military and serving the west very well) for the time being. But then they were shocked and hurt to see that a third political power in shape of Imran Khan PTI risen up with the public support. So the Govt of PTI didn't serve the US/UK like a nice, obedient slave they were used to with previously. So they overthrew his Govt before IK create more issues for them.But IK got immense Public support when his regime was topples. So as per Lt. Gen Amjad Shoaib the teams of Bilawal and Nawaz Sharif have gathered again in London after getting NRO 2.0. They would now in a similar fashion carve out a newly modified Charter of Democracy 2.0 against IK with the help of the west because now their challenger is different, they can't cry out loud against military dictatorship now. So they would make some necessary modifications for the charter of democracy 2.0 plan accordingly.So as patriotic Pakistani, we should all unite against that western interferences and conspiracies and put an end to this vicious cycle of humiliation and slavery. Regardless of your profession or political affiliation, the people of Pakistan should stand united against these blatant interventions which has ruined our Govt structures and has made our country into a banana republic. If you have some limitations to not support this national cause due to any (professional/non-professional) reasons then it's okay, we may respect and understand your limitations. We should still respect and support each other for the greater cause.I would request you all to plz don't ridicule, suppress, frustrate, create hurdles for the people who are trying to raise their voices and fight against that cancerous issue which has caused our country to this very grave situation. I urge all of the people of Pakistan to stay united and at least try to be at the right side of the history. I pray to Allah that none of us astray to the wrong path and keep us all at the righteous path, the path of thy blessings. Ameen.Link to the original video