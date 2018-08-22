/ Register

Lt Col (R) Ralph Peters not happy with Trump

Discussion in 'Americas' started by pakdefender, Aug 22, 2018 at 12:14 AM.

    pakdefender

    pakdefender SENIOR MEMBER

    Remember Lt Col (R) Ralph Peters

    [​IMG]


    The rascal who came up with the following map , used to be at Fox new before he got chased out of there

    [​IMG]

    Guess what , he's not happy with Donald Trump

    Ret. Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, a former FOX News military analyst, joined Anderson Cooper on Tuesday's edition of Anderson Cooper 360 and accused President Trump of treason and said he treats the press like Stalin and Goebbels would have. Transcript, via CNN:

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/v...m_russians_attacking_press_like_goebbels.html
     
    pakdefender

    pakdefender SENIOR MEMBER

    Also take note of the following and keep in mind that this map was penned by this Lt Col Ralph Peters in a paper blood borders that was published more than a decade ago in 2006 in Armed Forces Journal

    http://armedforcesjournal.com/blood-borders/

    upload_2018-8-21_12-23-51.png

    @A.P. Richelieu , in that other thread you have been vehemently insisting that IS was/is all the work of muslims , tell me then why the "Islamic Sacred State" found a place as a "winner" in a paper written by a retired US army colonel back in 2006 ?
     
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 12:35 AM #3
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,685
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2008
    Ratings:
    +5 / 2,814 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    no no its just a Pakistani conspiracy theory
     
