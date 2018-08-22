Lt Col (R) Ralph Peters not happy with Trump

Remember Lt Col (R) Ralph Peters The rascal who came up with the following map , used to be at Fox new before he got chased out of there Guess what , he's not happy with Donald Trump Ret. Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, a former FOX News military analyst, joined Anderson Cooper on Tuesday's edition of Anderson Cooper 360 and accused President Trump of treason and said he treats the press like Stalin and Goebbels would have. Transcript, via CNN: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/v...m_russians_attacking_press_like_goebbels.html