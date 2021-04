bshifter said:

How US soldiers are treated at home. Only in America. This is unimaginable in other countries where a local cop would treat a military personnel with such disrespect. America hires all sort of either incompetent, brainless or racists in the police force.

How would you like the police to treat him? He is an officer in the Army and should know better. Stop was due to the fact that he had no license plate and later was found that he had a homemade cardboard license plate in the rear window (which was heavily tinted black). When police went to stop him, the guy drove another mile . I believe he wanted to get rich by lawsuit. He could have stopped and complied to lawful orders and nothing would have happened. He would have been fined and that would have been all.