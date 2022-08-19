What's new

LSD (Lumpy Skin Disease) in cattle - Your contribution to containing the outbreak

K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,953
6
6,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
India and Pakistan both facing the outbreak of this deadly disease of cattle which significantly impacts the farmer's livelihood directly and the effects are rippling to the country's economy.

The outbreak is reported worst among the cows/oxen, and the price per unit of such cattle is high in the case of imported breeds (Holstein Fresian/Jersey), and in Pakistan, it is already whooping around a million Pak Rs.

Nature provided us with a bird called 'vulture' which was considered the natural scavenger, as this bird lives on dead meat, but is already facing extinction due to irresponsible behavior of humankind. In absence of natural assistance now we have to help ourselves, our farmer community, and the country to contain this deadly outbreak of LSD.

Following is the vlog, which will enable us to understand the importance and the ways to prevent/contain further outbreaks by adopting simple remedial actions, hope it will help many kindly share it as much as possible to contribute:

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

truthfollower
Authorities race to contain deadly Nipah virus outbreak in India
Replies
4
Views
434
Goenitz
Goenitz
onebyone
How the US lost Africa to China over new disease control centre in Addis Ababa
Replies
1
Views
166
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
vi-va
The economist: Diseases like covid-19 are deadlier in non-democracies
Replies
4
Views
283
FairAndUnbiased
F
Viet
Brazil's first live shipment of cattle to Vietnam arrives after nearly 30 days at sea
Replies
0
Views
318
Viet
Viet
K
Covid was made in US lab, claims aide to top EU diplomat
2
Replies
16
Views
798
Chat SAMOSA
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom