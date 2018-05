“In addition to the advanced cryogenic engine being developed, semi-cryogenic engine will be developed in 30 months for the advanced GSLV-MK III mission, which will be used to launch 5.5 ton class satellites. The GSLV-MK III mission, planned in July for launch of 4.4 ton satellite, will be powered by a liquid core stage L110 stage, which uses two high pressure Vikas engine for combined high thrust, in addition to a powerful cryogenic upper stage (C25). In the next GSLV-MK III launch, semi-cryogenic engine would replace the liquid core stage L110,” Sivan told TOI on Monday.