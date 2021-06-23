LPG prices jacked up for third time in four days in Pakistan

The price of LPG has been increased for the third time in four days. The new price of LPG has been increased by Rs 6 to Rs 155 per kg. Domestic cylinders have increased by Rs 71.93 and commercial cylinders by Rs 276.75. The price of LPG is expected to increase further by Rs 10 to 15 per kg by June 30. Chairman Association Irfan Khokhar said that LPG has become rare after the LPG policy 2021. OGDCL, the state-owned LPG producer, raised the price. He said that if the price of LPG goes up, there will be a nationwide strike on June 30. Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that 100,000 tonnes of LPG is in short supply. The demand for LPG is 160,000 tonnes while the production is only 60,000 tonnes. With the increase in demand, the price of LPG has also increased. Other institutions including OGDCL and Parco have increased the prices. If LPG is not imported immediately, the crisis will escalate. He demanded that immediate tax on import of LPG be abolished. The price of locally produced LPG from import without LPG regular duty was also lower. Local manufacturing companies have started charging exorbitant prices.

ایل پی جی کی نئی قیمت 6 روپے اضافے کے بعد 155 روپے فی کلو ایل پی جی کی قیمت میں 4روز میں تیسری بار اضافہ کردیا گیا ہے۔ ایل پی جی کی نئی قیمت 6 روپے اضافے کے بعد 155 روپے فی کلو کر دی گئی ہے۔ گھریلو سلنڈر 71.93