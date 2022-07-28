LPG prices increased in Pakistan twice in 24 hours

28 Jul, 2022​

SHARES​

LPG prices increased in Pakistan twice in 24 hours The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Rs. 10 per kg for the second time in 24 hours without any notification from Oil & Gas Regulatory

The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Rs. 10 per kg for the second time in 24 hours without any notification from Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).Chairman of LPG Distributors Association, Irfan Khokhar, commenting on the development, said that for July 2022, the official LPG prices, as announced by OGRA, stand at Rs. 220 per Kg.For the domestic cylinder, the notified price is Rs. 2,600, while for the commercial LPG cylinder, the official price stands at Rs. 9,988.However, with the latest increase of Rs. 10, the LPG cost per kg has shot up to Rs. 240. For the domestic cylinder, the price has increased by Rs. 120 to Rs. 2,835, while the cost of the commercial cylinder has surged by Rs. 455 to Rs. 10,900.Khokhar revealed that in some places, the price has surged to Rs. 310 per kg. He further informed that the domestic and commercial cylinders are being sold at a price as high as Rs. 3,665 and Rs. 14,075, respectively.