Lowlight Considerations: Note Taking

Most of us prep our gear in ideal lighting conditions, for example during the day, or indoors, but often this gear is being used in less than ideal circumstances.One of the things often seen, is people prepping routes or writing critical information on paper, then resorting to a red lens to read it.This gives off a signficant light signature, which means to maintain light discipline you will need to take additional steps (getting under a poncho for example) to just check a simple note you made. This is not time conducive, and at worst can lead to the patrol being compromised.A simple yet often overlooked trick is writing on phosphorescent luminous tape, aka Lume Tape.By sticking the lume tape on a piece of paper and writing on it with a map marker, you have notes that can be checked quickly in low and no light situations and read, without resorting to a red lens, and which give off a substantially smaller light signature.The first photo, is the tape in a completely blacked out room. It is slightly brighter due to the exposure on the camera, but it's a good representation that you can indeed read what's written on the tape. The second photo shows the room it is in, and the third photo shows what it looks like in daylight.It's important to note that you still should take steps to protect light discipline, as (according to a Texas A&M study in 2015) a human eye can detect a candle flame at 2.76 kilometers. Don't be complacent. But it's far easier to conceal the faint glow of flat lume tape on paper, than it is the light given off from a headlamp.Be Worth Remembering