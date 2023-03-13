Low moral rant but perhaps we share commonality

I feel quite lost seeing the current affairs of Pakistan. I had hope for Pakistan when I saw our economy Improving as well as our diplomatic achievements in the region. I always wanted to do something for Pakistan for me Pakistan was much more than just a place to live I arrogantly saw that Pakistan is a rising power and we will be the premier power of Islam (feel stupid now) that will be free, strong and independent. My parents wanted me to go be a doctor or a normal engineer but I saw that Pakistan needs a strong stem foundation for our own technological development so for it I went into areospace engineering with my motivation being I will further the goals of my nation and Islam. With the current events my fears were proven right, we haven't changed and it seems like we won't. We are far from even a regional power much less a premier power of Islam. I feel stateless losing hope in Pakistan as Muslim countries in general as there is no strong, Independent Islamic nation on earth. We are an enslaved people and our children will be as well thus I think what motivates me now when facing reality. Sometimes I wish to turn to violence but then I realize that won't achieve anything and will only play into the hands of powers to further control us. I think we need an ideology not only for Pakistan but for Muslims in general. Now before anyone says that we already have it we must realize that for an ideology to thrive there must be a movement that isn't corrupt and holds ideals which we lack. Ideologies change societies and societies change nations and nations change histories.



Honestly I just made this thread for expressing our sorrows and perhaps encourage eachother to look at the core of our problems and reality rather than to cope by ignoring it. As well as try to find some solutions. If mods wish they are free to delete this thread but I believe rather then arguing Pakistanis need to sit down and discuss with eachother. Deny it or not we must all agree there is something seriously wrong with our nation and society.